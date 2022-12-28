Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. is the top taxpayer in Franklin Parish for 2022, said Tax Assessor Rod Elrod.
The pipeline company paid nearly $1.5 million in taxes this year. The year 2022 marks the sixth year Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. has been the top taxpayer, passing Perryville Gas Storage in 2018.
The Houston-based company’s 11,750 miles of pipeline run from the Texas and Louisiana coast to New England.
Regency Intrastate of Plano, Texas was second, paying $914,521.92 taxes while Entergy Louisiana, LLC of New Orleans was assessed $737,531.40 in taxes.
Other top payers for 2021 include Perryville Gas Storage LLC of Rock Wall, Texas $715,861.84; American Midstream, Inc. of Houston, $352,834.96; and ETC Tiger Pipeline, LLC of Rowlette, Texas, $301,276.54.
Other corporate payers include Columbia Gulf Transmission of Houston, $299,783.40; ANR Pipeline Company of Houston, $232,428.24; WSB of Winnsboro, $196,965.15 and Franklin State Bank of Winnsboro, $192,394.78.
On the local level, Franklin Parish has a total of 10,582 taxpayers, according to the assessor’s numbers. Total parcels were 15,496 while total parcel items numbered 39,892.
Police Jury is set to receive 40.72 percent of the total tax bill. Approximately $4.6 million to be collected goes to dedicated funds which include approximately $1.2 million to support work on drainage systems, $924,377.98 for equipment, $871,004.80 for the parish library, $484,900.98 for road equipment and salary adjustment, $463,324.59 for the courthouse and $374,747.83 for support of the parish health unit and mosquito abatement program.
The Franklin Parish School Board’s portion is approximately $2.8 million for dedicated funds which include Aid-To-Education, $515,567.24; Constitutional, $524,652.13; and maintenance and renovation, approximately $1.7 million.
Hospital Service District Number One is allocated 13.07 mills of the total, or approximately $1.4 million.
Law Enforcement District will receive 9.25 mills or approximately $1.05 million while the Assessment District is allocated 7 mills or $794,928.76.
Fire District Crowville will receive 497,094.24.
Fire District II will receive the most with $246,878.91 followed by Fire District V with $192,564.14.
Fire District IV’s is set to receive $118,480.15.
Fire District III will receive $81,279.16.
Tensas Levee District will receive 4.71 mills out of the total which equals to $399,527.77.
Louisiana Tax Commission is allocated .12 percent or $14,989.99.
The Forestry Acreage Tax with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry is set to receive $5,883.43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.