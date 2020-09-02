Louisiana’s graduation rate decreased 1.3 percent statewide, moving the average down to 80 percent, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.
With the state’s downward trend, Tensas Parish school system improved it’s graduation rate to 93 percent, putting it above both state and national average while making it one of the highest in Louisiana.
“We are so proud of the work that the Tensas High School staff are doing Tensas school system. “The hard work of the Tensas High staff, their students and parents is really beginning to show. With this latest increase of over 5 percent we now have the highest graduation rate in our part of the state.”
The Tensas Parish graduation rate has risen 29 percent since the 2005-06 school year outpacing the state’s growth of 15.3 percent during the same period.
This puts Tensas Parish in the top ten parishes for growth in graduation rate over the period. Nelson went onto say that with all of the challenges associated with COVID-19, he was hopeful that they could stay on this track.
