According to Britannica.com the word Easter or Passover in Latin or Greek was first celebrated or observed as the day of the Crucifixion which was on the same day as the Jews celebrated the Passover offering. The Resurrection was observed two days later.
Today, in our western world, the Resurrection became more commonly celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the first day of spring. (any Sunday between March 22 and April 25).
My tradition growing up was to have the Easter Sunrise Service at dawn commemorating the first to arrive at the empty tomb. Our family had many traditions. We would dress up for Easter, do Easter poems and Easter speeches at church services.
Later we would have Easter egg hunts, Easter baskets, and sometimes go see the Easter bunny. I know now that some of those practices were deeply embedded with non-Christian customs, but they were fun. Learning the true meaning of Easter came much later for children like me.
I call this “The Jesus Piece,” because of what I have learned about the true meaning of Easter.
Now, I celebrate the Resurrection, the rising from the dead of our Lord, Jesus. If He had not died the death of crucifixion to save us from our sin, to redeem us from destruction, and to ultimately defeat the enemy of our souls, I cannot even imagine the evil presence that would be in this world today. There would be none righteous, no not one.
However, because of this gift of God (His unmerited favor), our souls were ransomed by grace through faith in our Lord.
When He rose and declared, “All Power is given unto me in heaven and in earth,” (Matt. 28:18) it was a done deal!
“The Jesus Piece” was sealed, complete and victory was won for all who would believe. We have been made righteous by the washing away of our sin because of the Precious Blood of Jesus that was shed for us.
“The Jesus Piece,” makes the difference. We must go and tell everyone that “He is Risen, as He said!” (Matt. 28:6). We can live in this world and have peace and contentment, loving one another, knowing that we have passed from death into life. (1 John 3:14)
One day we will be just like Him! (1 John 3:2) Happy Easter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.