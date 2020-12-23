What is Christmas to me?
Christmas is so much more than what I can put in words, but I will try. For me Christmas is about my faith, my family, and my community.
My faith gives me eyes to see Christmas as more than flashing lights and large piles of presents. Christmas is the ultimate expression of a love so deep and so wide that it would go to any lengths to rescue us from ourselves and reconcile us to God.
It is the wonder and the mystery of the Creator of the universe putting on flesh and coming down for us because we weren't able to get to Him on our own. He left the throne room of Heaven for a stable and a feed trough instead of a palace and a crown.
Christmas is all about Emmanuel - God WITH us. But God didn't come just for me. He came for you, too. This means that we can set aside our differences and come together around Him, even if we disagree on other things.
The gifts of forgiveness and peace and reconciliation that have been given to us can be extended to those in our families and our communities.
What does this look like?
It looks like choosing forgiveness and grace over holding on to grievances and anger. It looks like opening our hearts and homes and lives and wallets for those who are struggling. It looks like giving a coat to someone who is cold or giving a meal to someone who is hungry.
Christmas is all this and more - much, much more.
It is the peace that fell on the soldiers one Christmas Eve during WW1 and pulled them out of the trenches for a day.
It is the hope embodied in the song "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" written by Longfellow in the deepest days of the Civil War - "then rang the song more loud and deep God is not dead nor does He sleep".
And even today, the message that has rung out since the night of His birth is ringing deep and loud and clear for those who are listening.
"For unto YOU is born this day, in the City of David, a Savior which is Christ the Lord."
This is the message of Christmas for us all....for unto US a Savior is born. So while there is nothing wrong with all the trappings of the way we CELEBRATE Christmas, let us have the eyes to see the REASON that we celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.