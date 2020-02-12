Wendell Thornton was promoted to Franklin Parish Police Jury road superintendent after receiving an unanimous vote from jurors in a special Feb. 6 meeting.
Thornton held the position of Police Jury dump truck driver for six months before filling the superintendent’s seat, vacated by Beau Hill. Thornton now enters into a six-month probation period.
In a related matter, Police Jury members voted for a five percent pay increase for Police Jury Health Unit employees along with various raises of three to five percent for other employees.
“These were merit-based raises,” said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury Secretary / Treasurer. “The raises were included in the budget.”
The annual raises were based on the employees attendance, job performance and equipment upkeep. Raises were discussed for each employee in the Police Jury’s personnel committee.
Additionally, the Police Jury is advertising for road foreman, dump truck drivers and track hoe operators positions. Each position requires a Class A CDL.
Meanwhile, an increase in police juror salaries will be discussed in a pubic hearing scheduled Feb. 20, beginning at 5 p.m.
