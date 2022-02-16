Franklin Parish Police Jury Superintendent Wendell Thornton resigned Feb. 11.
Thornton initially announced his resignation before Police Jury public works committee meeting before rescinding his decision afterwards when asked for a comment by The Franklin Sun.
During the meeting, Thornton told Police Jury members his last day was Feb. 25, before he quit Friday.
Thornton was hired as superintendent Feb. 6, 2020. Before being superintendent, he was a Police Jury truck driver and was hired Aug. 12, 2019 for the position.
At the regular Feb. 10 meeting, Police Jury members approved the advertisement for the superintendent’s position with Thornton’s resignation still scheduled for the late February date.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved delaying a Parish equipment tax renewal election until November.
Police Jury members made the move after State Bond Commission officials said the initial April 2022 election date did not allow for the six-month mandatory time limit between retrying the tax renewal. The April date fell 12 days short.
The parish equipment tax renewal failed for a second time Nov. 13, 2021.
Franklin Parish voters opposed a 8.12 millage renewal for Police Jury road and drainage equipment. Fifty-one percent (683) of the voters were against it while 48 percent (639) voted in favor.
The renewal was five-year millage and worth an estimated $869,857. It was shot initially down in a November 2020 election by 52 percent (4,496) votes.
Additionally, Police Jury members will send a letter to Turkey Creek RV Park management detailing maintenance issues and an eviction notice to a camper trailer set up on the banks of the south Franklin lake.
In other action, a resolution was adopted in favor of Main Street Economic Committee replacing “Welcome to Franklin Parish Signs” at the entry and exit points of the parish.
Also, the Police Jury agreed to spreading limestone at the Franklin Parish Activity Center next Fall if equipment and manpower is available. The Activity Center is located on La Hwy 15 outside of Winnsboro.
The complex hosts several events throughout the year including Louisiana Living Legends, a tractor pull and horse shows.
In other news, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives will be in Franklin Parish on March 1, inspecting local roads that received ice damage in last year’s winter storm.
FEMA representatives were initially scheduled for Feb. 17.
Inspections are scheduled to last a week and representatives will be escorted by Franklin Parish Police Jury officials, according to Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers.
Previously, FEMA representatives visited Franklin Parish in October 2021 and reported ice damage but no governmental financial support was given.
Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers, has estimated road damage caused by the ice storm totaled approximately $4.5 million.
The damage was caused by a wintry mix of snow and ice that swept through Franklin Parish crippling infrastructure and closing schools, businesses and government offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.