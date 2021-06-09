Three suspects involved in a June 3 gun fight at a populated Winnsboro parking lot have been detained, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
The apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in one suspect being shot multiple times, a high-speed chase and another suspect fleeing on foot. The melee happened approximately 5 p.m. at Family Dollar located on La Hwy 15.
Brandon Dale Allen, 38 of 2029 Main Street, Alexandria, was shot twice in the abdominal area, according to Cobb.
At press time, Allen is in Rapides Regional Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit from the gun shot wounds and is being charged with attempted second degree murder, armed robbery, possession of schedule III CDS, illegal carry of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
Allen will be booked into Franklin Parish Detention Center on a $840,000 bond.
Javaughkyus Mayfield, 20 of 3004 Earle Drive, Winnsboro, and Damicos D Jackson, 38 of 623 13th Street, Alexandria, were also involved in the shooting.
Mayfield, who fled on foot after the incident, turned himself into Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Monday morning and was charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal carrying of a weapon. He is being held at Franklin Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Jackson was booked into Franklin Parish Detention Center June 3 on a $375,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II CDS, possession of firearm or carry concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies and obstruction of justice / damage or destruction of property.
Jackson and Allen have an extensive criminal record ranging from illegal carrying of weapons, various drug charges and armed robbery.
“Jackson and Allen are two individuals with an extreme previous criminal history, and you just have to wonder how are they not in jail?” Cobb said. “How are they allowed on the streets to put our people in danger?”
During the incident, a woman and child took cover in the parking lot and seven people were in the store. The incident could have been deadly to innocent bystanders, Cobb said.
“No one at Family Dollar was hurt, but obviously they were shaken emotionally due to the events.” Cobb said.
The store is located on a busy section with additional businesses in close proximity. Summer league baseball was also being played a block away with participants saying they heard gunshots.
As Franklin Parish Sheriff officers responded, deputies encountered a white Ford Mustang suspected from the shooting and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
The Mustang led sheriff deputies and officers from Gilbert and Wisner police departments on a chase with speeds in excess of 130 mph southbound on La Hwy 425. The vehicle was stopped near the Foules area in Catahoula Parish at which point deputies took in Jackson and rendered aide to Allen. Catahoula Parish Sheriff deputies also helped in securing the scene.
“It was a very dangerous pursuit,” Cobb said. “The individual in the white Mustang was throwing items out the window which later were recovered.”
Items thrown from the vehicle included narcotics and two weapons.
Narcotics not recovered were destroyed on the highway, and Winnsboro Fire Department rinsed narcotic residue off of La Hwy 425. Residue was also found on the front of pursuit vehicles.
Additionally, deputies were able to secure the crime scene at Family Dollar where they recovered multiple firearm casings and more narcotics.
“The three subjects showed up at Family Dollar in two vehicles,” Cobb said. “It was very apparent they agreed to meet there. Two individuals got into a vehicle when the exchange of gunfire occurred. There were multiple rounds exchanged in the parking lot.”
Cobb acknowledged store employees and patrons were fortunate not to be injured and praised deputies for their efforts.
“It is very fortunate that no one was killed and most importantly no innocent bystander was injured or killed,” Cobb said. “Deputies responding in the pursuit did an amazing job of controlling it and preserving valuable evidence and safely stopping those individuals from fleeing our parish. It is very important to understand how dangerous these types of pursuits are especially when there is a known felon involved. These officers controlled these pursuits to the best of their ability. (The felons) have no regard for human life.”
