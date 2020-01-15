In 1931, Governor Huey P. Long and architect Leon Weiss, left future generations a glimpse into the past in the walls of the Louisiana State Capitol building. Friday, a bit of that history was uncovered.
A copper box, concealed behind the cornerstone at the northwest corner of the Louisiana State Capitol Building, was discovered during research for the rehabilitation of this National Historic Landmark. According to the building’s current architects, completion of construction would make accessing the capsule at a later date impossible. Senate officials made the decision to extract the box and leave it sealed until an appropriate date to open it is identified.
“This time capsule is another reminder of this building’s rich, interesting history,” said Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. “I am honored to be part of its discovery and I look forward to what its contents will reveal.”
The time capsule will be analyzed and a plan is in progress for where and how the box will be displayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.