State laws which go into effect this school year will mean parents and legal guardians will be held to higher standards related to children’s school attendance.
The attendance requirements affect not only high school age students, but also students in grades K-8. School attendance is compulsory until age 18. The laws apply to private schools as well as public schools.
The Franklin Parish School System’s new welfare and attendance supervisor, Chris Roberts, said she wants to make parents aware of what state law now requires and said parents will be sent letters outlining the requirements as well as possible penalties.
Roberts said school attendance was a problem prior to the COVID pandemic, but since then the problem has gotten worse.
“They are just not coming to school,” she said.
Roberts said she met with Sheriff Kevin Cobb and District Attorney Penny Douciere regarding enforcement of the new law which in some cases could see parents and students referred to truancy court.
However, Roberts said there will be multiple chances to correct the problem.
“They will have a chance. They won’t go straight to court,” Roberts said.
Missed class days mean missed opportunities for learning, but Roberts said that her concerns don’t stop with enforcement. She said that what she hopes to do in her position is delve deeper into reasons that students are habitually absent.
“What I plan to do is contact people to find out why the student is not coming,” she said.
Roberts said she wants to find out whether there might be needs or issues preventing a student from attending school, and which might be addressed by referrals to available services.
Meanwhile, letters are going out to parents and legal guardians explaining the attendance policies and penalties for non-compliance.
In cases which do end up in court, possible penalties for non-compliance range from fines and jail time to community service and required parenting classes.
A series of notices will be sent to parents or guardians beginning with the first notice sent when three unexcused absences have accumulated. Subsequent notices will follow for five and eight unexcused absences. The civil penalty phase goes into effect with the third notice in response to eight unexcused absences. Penalties in relation to high school age infractions are stronger than those for the K-8 age group.
At the K-8 age level, with the first written notice the parent or guardian will be required to take part in a phone conference with the school administrator or designee. Failure to take part in the phone conference will generate a second notice outlining the parent or guardians’ legal responsibilities and possible penalties. A receipt for the notice must be signed and returned to the school.
With five unexcused absences, the parent or guardian will be notified verbally, and if that isn’t possible a written notice will be sent. A mandatory conference at the school may be required and a referral may be made to the Family in Need of Services (FINS) program. If contact is not made with the parent or guardian, the principal will send a request for an investigation and/or home visit to the child welfare and attendance supervisor.
Eight unexcused absences will result in the principal sending a request for assistance to the child welfare and attendance supervisor who will file a court referral to the Fifth Judicial District Court system. At that point penalties are imposed, with a first offense meaning a fine of not more than $50 or up to 25 hours of community service; students and parents are required to attend truancy court; and the parent is required to pay court costs.
For students in grades 9-12, three unexcused absences will mean the parent or legal guardian will be notified in writing and “shall” sign a receipt for the notification. The notification will provide information on the parent’s or legal guardian’s responsibility to enforce attendance at school and civil penalties that may be incurred if the student is determined to be habitually absent or tardy.
With the second notice which is sent for five accumulated unexcused absences, the parent or legal guardian and student are required to attend a mandatory conference with the school administrator or designee. If the parent does not attend the conference, the principal will send a referral for investigation and/or home visit to the supervisor of child welfare and attendance and a referral to the FINS program can be made.
The third notice, sent when eight unexcused absences accumulate, results in the principal sending a request for assistance letter to the child welfare and attendance supervisor. The supervisor “shall” file a court referral with the Fifth Judicial District Court system. Penalties are as follows:
A first offense “shall” be punished by a fine of not more than $250 dollars or not more than 30 days in jail or both.
The court system can require parents to participate in 40 hours of community service or a combination of community service and attendance in parenting classes or family counseling sessions.
Students and parents will be required to attend Truancy Court at the given date and time. The parent or legal guardian will be required to pay court costs.
A fourth notice will be sent after 11 unexcused absences
Students are considered to be in attendance when they are physically present at a school site or are participating in an authorized school activity and under the supervision of authorized personnel. The definition extends to students who are homebound, assigned to and participating in drug rehabilitation programs that contain a state-approved education component, participating in school-authorized field trips or other school-approved activities, or taking a state-approved virtual course.
According to the letters which are being sent to parents, there was confusion about what constituted half-day and whole-day attendance. The letters spell out that a student is considered to be in attendance for one-half day when physically present at a school site or participating in an authorized school activity and under the supervision of authorized personnel for more than 25 percent, but not more than half of the student's instructional day.
A student is considered to be in attendance for a whole day when physically present at a school site or participating in an authorized school activity and (under the supervision of authorized personnel) for more than 50 percent of the student's instructional day.
Reporting Absences
All excuses for a student’s absence, including medical verification of extended personal illness, must be presented within five (5) days of the student’s return to school or the student’s absence will be considered unexcused.
Exceptions to the attendance regulation are verified by the Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance or the school principal/designee where indicated.
Exceptions include, but are not limited to, such things as extended personal physical or emotional illness, extended hospital stays, extended recuperation from an accident and extended contagious disease and quarantine, verified by a physician, dentist or nurse practitioner licensed in the state; observance of special and recognized holidays of the student’s own faith; and visitation with a parent who is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces or National Guard.
Absences are verified by the principal or designee for prior school system-approved travel for education, death in the immediate family (not to exceed one week) or natural catastrophe and/or disaster.
For any other extenuating circumstances, the student’s parents or legal guardian must make a formal appeal in accordance with the due process procedures established by the school system. Students who are verified as meeting extenuating circumstances, and therefore eligible to receive grades shall not receive those grades if they are unable to complete makeup work or pass the course.
Tardiness
A student is considered tardy to class if the student is not in the classroom when the bell to begin class ceases. A student will be considered tardy to school if the student is not in his/her homeroom/first period class when the bell to begin homeroom ceases. Tardy shall also mean leaving or checking out of school unexcused prior to the regularly scheduled dismissal. Students who exhibit habitual tardiness shall be subject to disciplinary action. Parents of students who continue to be tardy shall be notified for a conference with the principal or their designee. The student may be subject to suspension from school and the parent/legal guardian subject to court fines or community service.
Any questions can be directed to the student’s school or the child welfare and attendance supervisor. The letter adds, “Our mission is to provide the best education possible for your child and we cannot do this if your child is not attending school on a regular basis.”
