Water tower improvements are complete with hydrant repairs forthcoming for Wisner.
The announcement was made during the Wisner’s Town Council meeting held Nov. 18.
Tommy Mims Water Tanks from West Monroe performed an interior water tower cleaning. During the cleaning process, workers removed nearly six feet of manganese build up within the tower.
Manganese is a mineral that naturally occurs in rocks and soil and may also be present due to underground pollution sources. It is frequently found in iron-bearing waters but is more rare than iron.
In low concentrations it produces extremely objectionable stains on everything with which it comes in contact. Deposits collect in pipelines, and tap water may contain black sediment and turbidity due to precipitated manganese.
C & L Aqua Professionals, Inc. of Sulphur will also add a chemical at Wisner’s treatment facility that will help coagulate unwanted components, so they can be easily filtered out.
“Hopefully, this is going to improve the town’s water,” said Mayor Marc McCarty.
Additionally, town employees are compiling a list of fire hydrants in need of repair. “There’s a lot of interior workings from the hydrants that need to be replaced,” McCarty said.
Meanwhile, Town Council members concurred with Police Chief Billy Beach’s recommendation to hire new officer Johnathan McKinley on a 90-day probation period.
In his monthly police department report, Beach thanked other local and regional police departments for their support in the Nov. 4 standoff with Barry Rigsby who was shot and killed.
The standoff involved Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office, Louisiana State Police, US Marshalls and Wisner Police Department and centered around a Shreveport triple-homicide suspect, Rigsby, who barcaded himself in an elderly apartment complex on Maple Street.
“This could have been a lot worse,” Beach said. “I’m thankful no one was hurt.”
Town Council member Jo Caldwell chimed in on Beach’s comment.
“We are appreciative all the way around for our law enforcement officers,” Caldwell said.
In other news, another mural was painted last week in Wisner, according to McCarty.
Local artist, Sunnie Wicker, designed and painted another mural for the town. Wicker finished her first painting, a scene depicting different aspects of Wisner, on the southend of Wisner.
This was Wisner’s fourth mural.
South Franklin Catfish Festival
Meanwhile, South Franklin Catfish Festival has been scheduled for May 7.
Vendor applications have been sent out and will open to the public at a future date for the second annual one-day event, according to Elliot Britt, South Franklin Catfish Board president.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody at the festival,” Britt said. “Last year, so many people came and had a great time. We’re expecting and preparing for more people, more vendors and more entertainment. It’s going to be a great time for everybody.”
The first festival saw 1,000’s of people attend and featured some 70 plus vendors, including arts and crafts, clothing and accessories, food and other items.
South Franklin Catfish Festival also included a vintage car show along Natchez Street and a host of local and regional talent filling the entertainment stage. The entertainment featured different types of genre including country, classic rock, blues, top 40, folk.
For more information visit its website: southfranklincatfishfestival.com or look for updates on the festival’s Facebook page.
