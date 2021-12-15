Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office will provide additional police inside Winnsboro’s corporate limits.
Town Council members unanimously agreed to a six-month contract with the sheriff’s office for added patrols in a special-called meeting Monday. Town Council member Rex McCarthy made the motion to enter into the contract with a second from Town Council member Jerry Johnson. Town Council member Eddie Dunn was absent.
For the majority of Winnsboro Police Department Chief Will Pierce’s tenure, his department has not been able to keep a full staff. By partnering with the sheriff’s office this will ensure Winnsboro’s citizens are fully protected, said Mayor John Dumas.
“It is in the best interest of the city and for the people of Winnsboro to be protected and served,” Dumas said.
Sheriff Kevin Cobb said his department has been serving Winnsboro with personnel when needed, but this contract enables him to patrol Winnsboro on a more regular basis.
“Due to the uptick in activity in the municipality limits of Winnsboro over the last several months, my office has received several requests from citizens and businesses to have more of a presence,” Cobb said. “I made a proposal to the mayor and Town Council that we take an even greater role, and they were very receptive. The leaders also expressed great concern and need for that.”
Pierce, who was absent at Monday night’s meeting, was not in agreement with the contract when asked Tuesday morning.
“It’s wrong,” Pierce said. “I wasn’t involved. We are paying for something (the sheriff’s office) should be doing. I will continue to run my office the same. Nothing is going to change as far as our shift work.”
Town Council members have met twice publicly over the last month with majority of meeting times held in executive session.
According to the contract, the sheriff’s office will assign up to three deputies per day under Cobb’s supervision. Cobb will be responsible for his deputies’ salaries, liability coverage, worker’s compensation coverage and tax withholding. Cobb will also provide a monthly patrol report and written report to Winnsboro.
Also under the contract, all misdemeanor violations cited by the sheriff’s office within Winnsboro’s corporate limits will be forwarded to Ward Seven Court with fines paid to Winnsboro.
Winnsboro will compensate the sheriff’s office up to $17,000 monthly.
Town Council member Tyrone Coleman questioned whether or not Winnsboro’s police department budget could handle the expense.
Dumas assured Coleman and Town Council members the budget could be amended if the police department needed more funds.
“We’ve always told the police chief if he needed more funds to tell us,” Dumas said.
When questioned by Town Council members what would it take to come out of the contract, Dumas said Pierce would have to have a full staff of 11 qualified officers.
Currently, Winnsboro Police Department employees six full-time deputies.
Cobb was pleased with the contract calling it a win for the parish and citizens of Winnsboro.
“We will continue to serve the parish, and this agreement allows us to do just that for Winnsboro and the rest of the parish,” Cobb said. “This is a win for the citizens, a win for the parish and a win for the leadership.”
