Winnsboro voters will decide on a new 25-year, 6.5 mill recreational tax in a special called Oct. 14 election.
Winnsboro Town Council members approved the election in their regular monthly meeting May 15 by a vote of 3-1. Town Council member Jerry Johnson was the lone nay vote. Town Council member Rex McCarthy was absent for the vote but entered the meeting later.
If passed, the new millage would begin in 2024 and end in 2048. According to its proposition, the millage purpose would be “acquiring, constructing, equipping, maintaining and operating a new public recreational facility, swimming pool, playgrounds and other recreational facilities of (Winnsboro), including grant matching funds for such purposes, and further including festivals and other recreational activities to promote economic development.”
The new millage would raise an estimated $188,935 annually if passed, according to its proposition.
“My question is why would we want to put another tax on property owners when they already have been taxed out,” asked Johnson. “We have already lost businesses out of Winnsboro. Why stick another tax on them?”
Mayor Alice Wallace answered Johnson by saying Winnsboro’s sale tax was “maxed out.”
According to Franklin Parish Tax Assessor Rod Elrod, the new millage would cost a homeowner with a $150,000 house an additional $97 annually. For a $75,000 house, it would cost $48 annually for taxpayers living within Winnsboro’s corporate limits.
Additionally, Town Council members unanimously adopted an electronic traffic enforcement ordinance.
Now companies owning the devices can set up shop in Winnsboro to record unsuspecting speedsters under town official’s guidance.
One hopeful company, Meta Traffic, has been in Town Council meetings for several months. In March, representatives lobbied to bring their photo-enforced citation equipment and software online in Winnsboro.
According to Meta Traffic, 1,700 vehicles were traveling more than 10 MPH over the posted speed limit in Winnsboro in a 24-hour period. Days before the March meeting, company representatives set up equipment to record how many vehicles were speeding through Winnsboro.
If approved by Town Council members, a company using electronic devises would record speed, video and still images of vehicles traveling more than 12 miles per hour above the speed limit. They would download the data to a computer system and the registered owner of the vehicle would be sent a citation in the mail. The owner can pay the citation online or send a check in the mail.
There is no upfront cost to the Town of Winnsboro. Meta Traffic officials said they would take 40 percent of the revenues from each ticket while the town keeps 60 percent. Meta Traffic would provide equipment and software.
One community leader who was not an advocate for the new electronic traffic enforcement ordinance was Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Cobb called the ordinance a “money grab” and not “good law enforcement” in an earlier Sun interview.
He further stated it did not allow town police officers operating the equipment the ability to pull a vehicle over to investigate whether it has further violations such as driving while intoxicated, possession of stolen goods, narcotics offenses or trafficking.
Also included in the meeting’s action was the introduction of an ordinance to extend a Business-1 (B-1) zone for Lasting Impressions and Victory Temple.
A second ordinance amendment was introduced in relation to the B-1 Zone.
“This was the item that was classifying the business type to include the multi-purpose center,” Wallace said.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro’s millage rates for 2023 remained unchanged at 8.080.
