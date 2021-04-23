Winnsboro Town Council members took no action in a possible variance of an ordinance to install a separate sewer system on a property within the town’s corporate limits.
The variance would have possibly allowed property owners near Dr. John Little’s dental practice to install a sewer system instead of a tie into Winnsboro’s sewer system which is positioned under La Hwy 15.
The tie in would cost approximately $35,000 to $40,000.
“This is an older lady who will be evicted if this is not put in,” Little said. “She is a taxpayer in town.”
The property is incorporated with Little being a member.
Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas took a strict stand on Town Council members following the ordinance.
“The Town Council must follow the rules and regulations by the ordinance that is set before them,” Dumas said.
The ordinance states when an opportunity to tie into Winnsboro’s city sewer is available, the property owner should proceed.
“State regulations concur with the ordinance as far as the city is concerned,” Dumas said. “It says the property owner is responsible for all costs and installation costs.”
To tie into Winnsboro’s sewer, the owner must have the line bored under concrete to the highway, take a left and reach Pizza Hut’s sewer line.
When asked for a variance, Dumas stated variance is for zoning only.
Variance is a request to deviate from current zoning requirements. If granted, it permits the owner to use the land in a manner not otherwise permitted by the zoning ordinance. It is not a change in the zoning law. Instead, it is a specific waiver of requirements of the zoning ordinance.
Former Winnsboro Mayor Billy Cobb pleaded with Town Council members for a variance.
“I understand that changing a variance is on zoning only,” Cobb said. “The property is already zoned. The property is already there, and it can stay as it is.”
Cobb gave a brief history about similar situations.
When Carolyn and Gwin streets were brought into Winnsboro, the properties did not have town sewer, Cobb said. Town Council members gave property owners an opportunity to keep a separate sewer system until the city sewer was made available and service was provided.
When it was available, the property owners would start paying town sewer fees. When the owner’s existing sewer systems were no longer operational, they tapped into the city sewer system.
“This is what a variance is all about in an ordinance,” Cobb said. “You can make ordinances all day long, and they are good ordinances. But nothing can be perfect, there is only one person that is perfect as we all know. When you have something that puts an unprecedented burden on somebody else, that is when you have an opportunity as a governmental entity to step in and intervene to make something happen. You can do that with a vote from this council.”
Cobb reminded Town Council members, the property was built when La Hwy 15 was a two-lane property. Now, it is a five-lane property.
“You need to take that in consideration,” Cobb said. “The property has been sold and divided and tying into somebody else’s property is a nightmare for both property owners.”
Dumas asked Town Council members numerous times for a motion, but they were silent.
Dumas pronounced the measure dead from “no activity” by Town Council members.
Meanwhile, Town Council members gave property owners on Maple, Hickory, Carter and Oak 60 days to demolish or begin repairs on blighted buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.