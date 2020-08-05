Willie Williams, 51, was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 42 just north of Winnsboro.
Louisiana State Police Troop F investigation revealed a 2005 John Deere tractor, driven by Williams, was mowing the northbound ditch along U.S. Hwy 425.
For reasons still under investigation, Williams did not yield to northbound traffic and pulled onto the highway in front of a 2000 Buick LeSabre. The driver of the LeSabre was unable to stop before striking the tractor and ejecting Williams. The tractor continued through the median into the southbound lanes of travel where it struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office. The drivers of the other two vehicles received minor injuries during this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop F has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.