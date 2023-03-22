The Franklin Parish District Attorney’s office reported this week that 21 out of 23 scheduled cases were heard in Truancy Court conducted Wednesday, March 15, in Fifth Judicial District Court with Judge John C. Hamilton presiding.
Two defendants did not show for the court date.
The Truancy Court session was the first to be held here in a number of years.
Cases were referred by the Franklin Parish School System where Chris Roberts now serves as welfare and attendance supervisor. Assistant District Attorney Michael Ellington represented the prosecutor’s office.
“The District Attorney’s office wants to thank truancy officer Chris Roberts and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance regarding school attendance in Franklin Parish,” said District Attorney Penny Douciere.
The DA’s office reported that the defendants who appeared in court each agreed to a probationary sentence of one year. A condition of the sentences was that the parents involved meet monthly with the truancy officer and provide proof of school attendance and also attend parenting classes offered through the Northeast Louisiana Substance Abuse office.
They also received fines up to $100 and are required to seek other counseling services specific to their cases.
In addition, the defendants must come back to court for a future review date.
Tougher school attendance policies were put in place this school year. State laws which went into effect mean parents and legal guardians are held to higher standards related to children’s school attendance.
The attendance requirements affect not only high school age students, but also students in grades K-8. School attendance is compulsory until age 18. The laws apply to private schools as well as public schools.
Roberts said the objective is not to punish parents, but to act on behalf of the children involved who in the recent cases ranged in age from younger students to those in higher grades. She also noted that multiple attempts are made to contact parents before the cases are referred to district court.
Roberts said there is a person at each school assigned to make contacts or try to contact parents or guardians involved.
“There are letters sent out when they miss three days, five days, 10 days,” Roberts explained.
“On the fifth day the contact person tries to make a phone call to the parent to try to set up a phone conference to discuss the issue,” Roberts said.
Roberts said efforts to contact parents go beyond the letters and phone calls in some cases.
“I have actually made home visits to several of these places,” Roberts said. She said she does so to find out, “what’s going on, is there something going on I can help you with.”
Roberts said she lets them know there are resources to help, for example if there is a housing issue.
Roberts said those in court on March 15 had missed more than 10 days. She said the cases which went to court were regarding those that missed at least 15 days or more.
“This hasn’t been done in our parish in years,” Roberts said about Truancy Court. “We started off small. We could have had a whole lot more.”
Roberts agreed there were children of all ages involved, but said, “It’s the parents, not the children.”
“Your child that’s in the second grade can’t get themselves to school. It’s your responsibility to get them to school,” she said.
Of the two who did not appear in court, Roberts said she had been able to get in contact and schedule a meeting with one of them and said she was pleased with the number of those who did make the court appearance.
Roberts also said she was pleased with the parents’ responses and was able to sit down and meet with those involved and offered her contact number to assist them.
“The main thing I want people to know is we are not here to punish parents. I am doing this for the children, not to punish the parents. It is very important that these children get educated, and we cannot educate them if they are not in school, there is no way,” she said.
Regarding the children, she said they typically want to be in school.
“They want to come to school. A lot of them want to come to school,” Roberts added.
“We’ve got to change the mindset of people. Hopefully we will,” Roberts said.
During a previous interview with The Sun, Roberts noted that school attendance was a problem prior to the COVID pandemic, but since then the problem has gotten worse.
“They are just not coming to school,” she said then.
Roberts met with Sheriff Kevin Cobb and Douciere regarding enforcement of the new law which could see parents and students referred to truancy court.
Students are considered to be in attendance when they are physically present at a school site or are participating in an authorized school activity and under the supervision of authorized personnel. The definition extends to students who are homebound, assigned to and participating in drug rehabilitation programs that contain a state-approved education component, participating in school-authorized field
Letters sent out to parents at the beginning of the school year spelled out that a student is considered to be in attendance for one-half day when physically present at a school site or participating in an authorized school activity and under the supervision of authorized personnel for more than 25 percent, but not more than half of the student's instructional day.
A student is considered to be in attendance for a whole day when physically present at a school site or participating in an authorized school activity and (under the supervision of authorized personnel) for more than 50 percent of the student's instructional day.
Reporting Absences
All excuses for a student’s absence, including medical verification of extended personal illness, must be presented within five (5) days of the student’s return to school or the student’s absence will be considered unexcused.
Exceptions to the attendance regulation are verified by the supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance or the school principal/designee where indicated.
Exceptions include, but are not limited to, such things as extended personal physical or emotional illness as verified by a physician or nurse practitioner licensed in the state, extended hospital stays in which a student is absent as verified by a physician or dentist, extended recuperation from an accident in which a student is absent as verified by a physician, dentist, or nurse practitioner licensed in the state extended contagious disease and quarantine, verified by a physician or dentist licensed in the state, observance of special and recognized holidays of the student’s own faith and visitation with a parent who is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces or National Guard.
Absences as verified by the principal or designee for prior school system-approved travel for education, death in the immediate family (not to exceed one week) or natural catastrophe and/or disaster.
For any other extenuating circumstances, the student’s parents or legal guardian must make a formal appeal in accordance with the due process procedures established by the school system. Students who are verified as meeting extenuating circumstances, and therefore eligible to receive grades shall not receive those grades if they are unable to complete makeup work or pass the course.
Tardiness
A student is considered tardy to class if the student is not in the classroom when the bell to begin class ceases. A student will be considered tardy to school if the student is not in his/her homeroom/first period class when the bell to begin homeroom ceases. Tardy shall also mean leaving or checking out of school unexcused prior to the regularly scheduled dismissal. Students who exhibit habitual tardiness shall be subject to disciplinary action. Parents of students who continue to be tardy shall be notified for a conference with the principal or their designee. The student may be subject to suspension from school and the parent/legal guardian subject to court fines or community service.
