Turkey Creek’s falling water levels have subsided, giving some relief to lake residents and outdoorsmen.
Officials from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently repaired a leaking drawn down structure located at Turkey Creek dam. Crews drove sheet pilings into the body of a pipe, sealing the leak.
David Dupree, assistant district administer at the Chase office, said the front of the pipe was too corroded and sheet pilings had to be drove further up the pipe’s body. After sheet pilings were directed into the pipe, earth was packed around to further seal it.
“Water hopefully will not leak anymore and will hold for a year or so,” Dupree said.
The leak deterrent needs to last at least a year because DOTD has planned to redo the earthen dam as early as next Fall followed by spillway work at a later date, according to Dupree.
Since late summer, water levels dropped three to four feet worrying residents if their beloved lake was disappearing.
“The water usually drops every August and September,” said Ricky Roberts, Turkey Creek Lake Association president, in an earlier Sun interview. “But, the water kept dropping in October and now its November.”
Upon inspection, Roberts discovered swirling currents above the 48 inch culvert with a slide gate control used to move water from Turkey Creek to Boeuf River. The currents indicate holes in the culvert constantly leaking water.
The dam was constructed in 1953 and has “several leaks in the concrete spillway,” according to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries report titled “2013 Turkey Creek Lake Vegetation Control Plan.”
At pool stage, Turkey Creek has a surface area of 3,845 acres with an average depth of six feet and a watershed of 163 square miles.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LDOTD) assumed responsibility of the operation and maintenance of 19 control structures, including Turkey Creek dam.
According to Dupree, the sheet pilings is just a temporarily fix but will hold for winter rains and rise of Turkey Creek water levels.
