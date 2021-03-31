Approximately $10.2 million has been awarded for Turkey Creek retention improvements and critical infrastructure hardening.
The money is part of $163 million in federal funds awarded to Louisiana for programs designed to reduce flood risk.
The Turkey Creek project is one of 15 projects selected due to their alignment with long-term resilience objectives listed in the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the state’s $1.2 billion Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Action Plan.
The Turkey Creek plan includes modifications replacing the existing spillway with a concrete chute spillway that has integrated gates for lowering the lake water level and hardening the embankment.
Sen. Bill Cassidy played a key role in getting the CDBG-MIT action plan funded during the 2018 Budget Act.
“Louisiana experienced devastating floods in recent years that accelerated the need to develop infrastructure projects for flood-prone communities,” Cassidy said. “These funds deliver protection to residents and businesses and will considerably reduce the risk of flooding.”
Louisiana Watershed Initiative is a response from 2016 floods that ravaged areas surrounding Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Many rivers and waterways, particularly the Amite and Comite rivers, reached record levels, and rainfall exceeded 20 inches in multiple parishes. Complicating the issue, numerous homeowners who were affected were without flood insurance.
“The 2016 floods were a devastating reminder that Louisiana’s historical approach to managing flood risk no longer works,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is bringing together local, regional and state agencies to improve regional watershed management through collaboration and coordination. This approach will leverage accurate science and data to identify projects for funding that significantly reduce flood risk. We are thrilled to begin putting these federal dollars to work and will continue to launch watershed projects and programs as quickly and effectively as possible to benefit all of Louisiana.”
Other projects include:
- Ascension and Livingston parishes: $42 million for La. Hwy 22 bridge construction and drainage improvements
- Cameron and Vermilion parishes: $25 million for the Mermentau Basin inundation relief project
- Livingston Parish: $15 million for parish drainage improvements
- Vernon Parish: $14.3 million for Anacoco Creek watershed improvements
- Beauregard Parish: $12.8 million for Bundick Lake flood surcharge management
- St. Tammany Parish: $10 million for residential elevations and buyouts
- Vermilion Parish: $10 million for residential elevations and buyouts
- Caddo Parish: $6.6 million for Black Bayou structure hardening and runoff retention improvements
- East Baton Rouge Parish: $5 million for the University Lakes flood risk reduction project
- Rapides Parish: $3.7 million for LSU Alexandria drainage improvements
- St. Landry Parish: $2.9 million for Three Mile Lake backwater flood reduction
- Jackson Parish: $2.7 million for Caney Lake flood surcharge management
- Rapides and Evangeline parishes: $2.2 million for Bayou Cocodrie runoff retention and critical infrastructure improvements
- Grant Parish: $1.1 million for Iatt Lake drawdown improvements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.