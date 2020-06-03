Turkey Creek RV Park has undergone dramatic improvements since new management has taken over two weeks ago.
Wendell Thornton, Franklin Parish Police Jury road superintendent, reported the positive results during a May 20 committee meeting.
Mowing, dumping trash, cleaning fire pits and the bathhouse, filling holes and various repairs have topped Benny Parker’s agenda since becoming park supervisor, May 8. Parker recruited his wife, Martha, along with other family members to tackle the neglected deeds. Parker and his crew have also cleaned and refurbished the park’s office where payments are received.
“Turkey Creek looks like a different place,” Thornton told committee members. “They have done a great job, and the park has a lot of potential.”
Along with initial improvements, Parker brought in an ice station. He hopes to also bring in coke and candy machines in the future. All proceeds from the sale of ice and future snacks will go into the Turkey Creek Park fund for further improvements.
“We’ve done a lot of work at the park, but we have a ways to go,” Parker said. “We’re doing it little by little.”
Now that basic landscaping and cleaning is under control, Parker is shifting his attention to electrical repair and upgrading. Lights, sockets and electrical boxes will soon be repaired after Police Jury members review and approve a bid for the project.
Bathhouse repairs are forthcoming. The building’s roof was damaged last year after an apparent tornado ripped through the area. A new commercial washer and dryer will also be installed in the bathhouse.
Additionally, flowering trees will be added to the landscape which is made up of primarily pine and cypress trees, Parker said.
“(The improvements) will not happen overnight, but they will get done,”
Parker said.
Initial responses to park improvements have been good, Martha Parker said.
“Some people that have come here said they didn’t know this place existed, but they said they were coming back,” she said.
The 19-acre park features 24 RV hookups with concrete parking pads, primitive camping areas, boat ramp, a lighted pier with a gazebo, bathroom with laundry facilities, children’s playground and pavilion.
For more information on park pricing or spot availability, call (318) 805-2883 or (318) 837-0240.
“Come join us for a great day, weekend or month,” Martha Parker said. “We are steadily improving and everyone is invited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.