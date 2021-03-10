An 11-year-old girl and 33-year-old female sustained life threatening injuries Monday night in Winnsboro after being struck by a vehicle.
Both Winnsboro females were airlifted to regional trauma units, said Shane Scott, Northeast Louisiana Ambulance spokesperson.
The accident occurred approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of Prairie and Eighth streets, said Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce. A car traveling west bound struck the two after the traffic light turned green.
“This was an accident, and no charges were filed against the driver,” Pierce said.
In an unrelated accident, a 73-year-old Crowville man is recovering after his truck struck a tractor near La Hwy 17, March 4.
The accident occurred approximately 11 a.m. near the intersection of Longview and Joe Walter roads, Scott said. The man was airlifted to a nearby trauma unit with serious injuries.
“He is doing well and recovering but is still hospitalized,” Scott said.
