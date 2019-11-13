Thomas A Dickerson, a Delhi farmer, was sentenced Nov. 7 to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for lying to more than seven financial institutions, insurance providers and government entities in an effort to obtain over $18 million illegally, announced United States Attorney David C. Joseph.
Additionally, Dickerson was ordered to pay $18,048,304.71 by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty in restitution to the victims for the money he stole during the course of the scheme.
Dickerson pled guilty on July 15.
“The sentence imposed today should serve as a warning to those who engage in fraudulent practices and schemes,” Joseph said. “Mr. Dickerson’s conduct in this case caused significant financial loss to victims throughout northeast Louisiana. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the Western District of Louisiana.”
Dickerson was a Franklin Parish farmer who, during the 2015 crop year, used at least 13 farming entities he was either a part of or was the sole owner of to certify farming acreage in Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, Richland, Madison and Morehouse parishes, as well as Ashley, Chicot and Drew Counties in Arkansas, according to court documents and information provided to the court.
He applied for crop production and grain storage loans from AG Resource Management, farm operating loans from various FDIC insured banking entities, credit from seed and chemical dealers such as Greenpoint AG, LLC and Jimmy Sanders Seed, advances on contracts with Kennedy Rice Dryers, insurance policies and claims from Producers Agriculture Insurance Company and CGB Insurance Company, and several marketing assistance loans from the Commodity Credit Corporation.
Dickerson lied on many of the applications in order to obtain loans and other compensation by overstating or understating the amount of crops produced or claiming crops as collateral when he already sold the crops or did not possess them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, investigated the case. U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany E. Fields prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.