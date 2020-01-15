Nick J. Bruno, Jr., Ph.D., the University of Louisiana Monroe’s eighth president, announced Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2020, he will retire at the end of June.
In an email to ULM employees and students, Bruno wrote, “Due to my love for this institution and this job, it was one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my nearly 45 years in higher education.”
Bruno stated the programs and projects in ULM’s future would take “several years of coordination and commitment to be realized,” and he could not commit to remaining in his position to see those projects to completion.
On Monday, Jan. 14, Bruno informed the University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson of his intention to retire.
Henderson praised Bruno for his initiative and dedication.
“Volumes could be written about his 45 years of service to the University of Louisiana System, but it is his decade-long presidency at ULM that most aptly tells the Nick Bruno story. His leadership through a challenging fiscal era provided stability, while his innovative spirit propelled the university forward in ways few could have envisioned. His impact on the university, Monroe and the communities of Northeast Louisiana, and higher education across the state will be felt for generations,” Henderson said.
“We will work with Chair Romero and our Board of Supervisors to begin the process of selecting the next leader for ULM soon, but now is the time to celebrate the career of one of our own,” said Henderson.
The search for a new president will be conducted by the UL System.
From 2002-05, Bruno served as ULM Associate Vice President for Business Affairs and then Vice President for Business Affairs. Before being named president, Bruno was Vice President for Business and Finance with the UL System office in Baton Rouge for five years.
Bruno was appointed ULM president by the UL System and started on Nov. 8, 2010.
Bruno earned a bachelor’s in accounting and an MBA from Southeastern Louisiana University. He earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education Leadership from the University of Mississippi.
Bruno and his wife Linda have three children.
