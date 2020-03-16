The University of Louisiana Monroe College of Health Sciences and College of Pharmacy will present a community seminar on COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, at noon on Tuesday, March 17.
The public may watch the seminar via livestreaming on YouTube – youtube.com/user/hawksulm/live.
Panelists will be Courtney Robertson, Pharm.D., BCPS, Ashley Wiltcher, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Program Leader and guest Dr. Euil E. Luther, director of Family Medicine, Ochsner-LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport/Monroe Medical Center.
Speakers will share information and research from the Centers for Disease Control and other resources, answer frequently asked questions and address myths related to the coronavirus.
