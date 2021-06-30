Franklin Parish Police Jury members left a special-called meeting frustrated over unanswered questions from Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI) representatives.
In a June 22 meeting, Karen Cupit and Lisa Richardson were not able to answer several questions pertaining to LWI because legislation has yet to be passed governing the organization. Cupit is Region Three LWI steering committee coordinator while Richardson is Region Three LWI regional floodplain manager.
Police Jury member Gary Peters was the vocal leader of opposition.
“I’m not in agreement, and I am going to have to see legislation before I am in support of this,” Peters said. “I have too many questions. I don’t want another oversight organization with overreach that impedes us from doing the work we need to do.”
Cupit and her colleagues “are putting together framework” in which LWI will operate. The framework will not be established “fully” until legislation is passed next year.
“A lot of things that are setting there as recommendations for the coalition to do, we won’t find out if we can or can’t do them until legislation is passed,” said Cupit, who was given a list of Police Jury questions beforehand. “A lot of these questions refer back to proposed legislation. To answer things precisely as proposed legislation, there is no proposed legislation.”
LWI is split into eight geographic regions. Each region will put forth a recommendation on how it operates, collects funds and approves projects to go before the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD). The recommendations will then go before the Legislature for approval in the next session.
“All eight regions are doing this,” Cupit said. “We are moving forward on making a government recommendation.”
Franklin Parish is located in region three along with Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll parishes.
Discussions are currently being made to form regional LWI coalitions made up of public and private citizens to conduct watershed management, assist local entities with watershed planning, policy, project prioritization and data modeling.
LWI was formed with hopes of alleviating future problems which occurred during the 2016 floods that ravaged areas surrounding Baton Rouge and Lafayette. It was initially bankrolled by a $1.2 billion Community Block grant.
“If you get past the word government, and think about it as it is, it is really the structure in which we will work together cooperatively and collaterally to get to solutions that will be longterm solutions for our region,” Cupit said.
One question Police Jury members posed was could a governmental organization opt out of LWI.
“At this point, I don’t think there is enough information to opt out,” Cupit said. “It is not all there, so you don’t know the ramifications about what would happen. At this point, you have a seat at the table, and it would be best to form what is going to happen with the coalition.”
Another question was: How many members will be on the Watershed Coalition?
“Right now what is on the table, is one member per parish and will be appointed by the Police Jury,” Cupid said.
Members can be public or private officials who works for a non-profit or an industry.
“To me, it needs to be one parish, one governor,” Peters said. “We are all in this together. I don’t think it needs to be four people voting from Ouachita Parish. Is this going to be another overreach?”
Answering Peters’ question, Cupit explained the Coalition’s idea is for each region and parish to “work together.”
LWI could also have the authority to cooperate or contract with other governmental agencies, finance, fund, plan, establish, acquire, construct, operate or maintain systems and infrastructure.
Coalitions may also have the authority to adopt and enforce development codes.
The groups could also have the authority to generate revenue such as issue and sell bonds, borrow money or accept grants, collect fees and levy taxes.
“The need for funding is going to vary based on what the coalition decides to do,” Cupit said. “Obviously, you want to go for grant funds and see what the state has to offer. Yes, taxes are on the list of possibilities, but no amount has been identified.”
Cupit emphasized parishes in the region should be working together to prevent future flooding.
“Nobody is interested in impeding growth or creating a bunch of red tape,” Cupid said. “We want everybody to work together.”
Meanwhile, none of the round one Watershed Initiative funding totaling $61.6 million was given to northeast Louisiana. Of the 41 eligible applications, only 16 projects received funding, nearly all of them located in central and southern parishes.
Funding went to Chatlin Lake Canal backwater flow relief in Rapides Parish totaling $10 million, $8.5 million for Bayou Duplantier floodplain acquisition in East Baton Rouge and $749,000 for Coushatta Casino Resort wastewater treatment plant flood wall in Allen Parish among others.
The next phase in funding includes divvying up $40 million between regions for projects selected by steering committees.
One Franklin Parish project is up for part of the $40 million payout.
Ash Slough Drainage improvements, a $3.37 million project if approved, would get rechanneling, reshaping and restoring from Turkey Creek to La Hwy 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.