United Way of Northeast Louisiana has established the COVID-19 Response Fund to accept donations to support response and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This COVID-19 Response Fund will be made possible through the generous contributions of individuals and corporations over and above the vital dollars that are already being given” said Blake Wheelis, Chair of the United Way NELA Board of Directors. “It is critical at this time for United Way NELA to continue its support of the essential programs we are currently funding.”
All funds received will be used for COVID-19 response efforts in Northeast Louisiana. No portion of contributions will be used for United Way of Northeast Louisiana overhead or administration. All donations are tax deductible.
This COVID-19 Response Fund may be used by United Way of Northeast Louisiana in the following ways:
- Support immediate response efforts
- Provide grants to non-profit organizations providing services to assist with the most vulnerable people in our area
Donations may be given by:
- Texting LACOVID to 91999
- Giving online at unitedwaynela.org/relief
- Mailing a check or money order to United Way of Northeast Louisiana at 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe, LA, 71201. Please indicate a donation to the UWNELA COVID-19 Response fund in the memo of your check or money order.
"In this time of great uncertainty, we understand this crisis is only just beginning. Together, we can get through this and ensure that all people in Northeast Louisiana can access assistance when they need it most," said Janet Durden, president of United Way NELA.
For more information about the United Way of Northeast Louisiana COVID-19 Response Fund, contact Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana, at 318.998.9204, or by email at jdurden@unitedwaynela.org.
