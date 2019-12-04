The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today it is awarding $1.5 million to fund a pilot project to control feral swine in Louisiana and nine other states across the country.
These projects are part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program (FSCP) – a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to help address the threat that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems and human and animal health.
“Feral swine cause significant damage to crops and grazing lands, while also impacting the health of our natural resources,” said Tim Landreneau, NRCS acting state conservationist in Louisiana. “By collaborating with our partners nationally and here in Louisiana, our hope is to control and eradicate this invasive species – improving operations for farmers while also protecting our natural resources for the future.”
NRCS and APHIS are working with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry on a pilot project in Louisiana to reduce feral swine populations in three pilot locations where local Soil and Water Conservation Districts have taken initial steps.
The Louisiana pilot project will run for a three year duration.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry application provided the necessary match and capabilities needed to work with the Gulf Coast Soil and Water Soil Conservation District (in southwest LA), the Natchitoches, Dugdemona, Red River, Grant, and Rapides Soil and Water Conservation Districts (in central LA), and the Madison, and Tensas-Concordia Soil and Water Conservation Districts (in eastern LA). Technicians with surveillance and trapping techniques will follow APHIS Wildlife Services’ operational lead for the specific purpose of building local coalitions and a coordinated effort to reduce feral swine populations on agricultural lands.
