In light of severe icy weather conditions, the U.S. Postal Service's delivery of copies of The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun, and the Concordia Sentinel to subscribers may be delayed.
The printing schedule of Hanna Media's three newspapers continued as normal this week, without any interruption, but the Post Office warned Hanna Media that this week's severe weather could slow mail delivery.
Copies of the three newspapers will be stocked, as normal, at newspaper racks in grocery stores, convenience stores and elsewhere.
Hanna Media apologizes for the inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.