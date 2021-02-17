Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

A wintry mix. Significant icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Precipitation will taper to freezing drizzle overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.