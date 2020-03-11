An ordinance creating an itinerant vendor / peddlers license for special events was introduced at a Winnsboro Town Council special meeting, March 5.
If passed, the ordinance will require all “itinerant vendors/peddlers participating in the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival” pay a $1 fee for this year’s event and $75 fee for future events.
All other peddlers, such as those hawking items on the roadside, will be required to purchase a license for $200, according to the ordinance. Under the proposed ordinance, Catfish Festival, Inc., the organizer of the event, will be required to purchase a $250 license each year for a “special event.”
The motion to introduce the ordinance was made by Town Council member Jerry Johnson with a second from Town Council member Rex McCarthy.
The ordinance originated from a 2011 Louisiana law stipulating all arts and craft shows acquire an annual operating license not exceeding $200. Under the law, all vendors / peddlers will have to exhibit their occupational licenses they receive from Winnsboro.
Those classified as a 501(c)3 are exempt from fees and license.
If passed, Catfish Festival, Inc., director Paul Price Jr. said his organization would accept the new ordinance.
“We are aware that the council is considering assessing vendors in the future, as well as charging the festival overtime charges for city employees and police officers,” Price said. “That will be their decision, and we will abide by it.”
Town Council members raised alarm at the $1 fee, stating gate fees alone bring in a substantial amount of money and Catfish Festival organizers should pay more.
“It first started off as a free event,” McCarthy said. “Now, they are charging at the gate and making more money, and they are still using all the personnel of the city.”
McCarthy also questioned whether sales tax was being charged inside festival gates.
In the last four years, $13,250 has been collected in sales tax from inside festival gates, said Joe Walters, Franklin Parish sales tax collector.
Of the $13,250, 4.45 percent goes to the State of Louisiana, 2 percent goes to Franklin Parish School Board, .5 percent goes to law enforcement and 2 percent goes to Winnsboro.
“Roughly, $4,000 to $5,000 a year is collected in sales tax just within the (festival) gates,” Walters said.
In the past, Catfish Festival organizers gave $2,000 to $3,000 to cover overtime fees paid to town workers, said Mayor Sonny Dumas. Town officials did not know an exact number paid to Winnsboro because records could not be found from previous administrations.
“Under the circumstances, we have found that we will be legitimate and right to charge up to $200 (to vendors),” Dumas said. “We want to allow the Catfish Festival organizers to go ahead and operate, so we reduced this $200 amount.”
Town Council members continued to argue the Catfish Festival should be charged more due to their past success.
“We did not get nearly what we were suppose to get in years past,” Dumas said. “We know that. We understand that. And now that we know better, we are going to allow them to make the money, and we are going to monitor by way of the taxes what we will be getting.”
Over the past 20 years, the Catfish Festival committee has given “well over $300,000” back to Franklin Parish through donations to groups such as parish veterans, academic scholarships, school groups, the arts and other entities, Price said.
Additionally, Price cited the Catfish Festival has spent “tens of thousands of dollars on advertising with a positive message for the parish, encouraging visitors to attend this family-friendly event.”
Last year, the Catfish Festival was canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather causing a financial strain in the organization.
“Let’s get them over the hump,” Dumas said. “Let’s get them through this year and then come back and attach the necessary fee. They are going to have to pay the $250 special events fee. They are going to have to pay the $75 (vendor fee). They are also going to have to pay the overtime amount and electric bill that has accumulated under the Catfish Festival.”
At one point, Town Council members hinted to raising vendors fees to the maximum $200 allowed by law, but were sternly warned by Dumas of the possible consequences.
“You can charge that if you want to because if you do (the Catfish Festival) will disappear,” Dumas said. “It will go into oblivion. You won’t get jack. You won’t have a Catfish Festival. This is where we are trying to get them back on track.”
McCarthy, a vocal leader of the group, recommended to negotiate with the Catfish Festival organizers.
“Last year, they didn’t make money because they didn’t have it,” McCarthy said. “But from all the other 30 years, they’ve been making a killing. I think we need to negotiate more money because they are using a sob story (about last year).”
Town Council member Eddie Dunn said he would support the ordinance if organizers were “transparent in their financials.”
“If they are willing to provide financials from previous years lets say three or five years or so to see what they took average wise and then what they bring in - we can revisit the $75,” Dunn said.
Town Council members will continue the debate on how much to charge future festival vendors at their regular March 16 meeting while organizers are counting on good weather to ensure forthcoming festivals.
“The festival board and volunteers are hoping and praying for a beautiful day, and are all working hard to put on this year’s event, which is less than four weeks away,” Price said.
