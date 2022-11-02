IMG_1415.JPG

AREA AND regional veterans wait their turn on a 1943 Steadman bi-winged plane provided by Dream Flight, a non-profit organization based out of Carson City, Nev. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

On a sunny but brisk fall morning a group of 10 gentlemen gathered at Winnsboro Municipal Airport to reminisce, laugh and share an adventure.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.