On a sunny but brisk fall morning a group of 10 gentlemen gathered at Winnsboro Municipal Airport to reminisce, laugh and share an adventure.
The gentlemen, all veterans, experienced many adventures decades ago serving their country but this adventure was slightly different. They came to be served.
Officials from Dream Flight, a Carson City, Nev. non-profit organization, came Oct. 27 to honor the group and provide them a chance to take a flight in a fully-restored 1943 open-cockpit, bi-winged Stearman. The veterans came from local and regional nursing homes for the chance to fly.
“As we make these heroes wishes come true, our Dream Flights inspire them to share their stories,” according to the organization’s mission statement. “We collect, preserve and share those stories of how they survived through times of great strife to remind us of our shared humanity, our connection to each other and the value of listening. Our Dream Flights close the generation gap and open us up to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our world.”
While waiting for his turn, Arnold Ferrington, 79, formerly of Jigger, remembered he made a promise years ago while working for Chevron Oil Company.
“I flew one time and afterwards I promised God I wouldn’t fly anymore,” he said, recalling the Denver to Dallas flight in bad weather.
“Those old wings can’t be stable,” Ferrington said, explaining the plane’s engineering. “They have to flop. I was sitting next to the window and looking at the wings. I said I wasn’t doing this anymore.”
Ferrington broke his promise last Thursday.
He served in the Army from 1961-1964 in the 17th Engineering Group out of Fort Hood, Texas. While in the Army, his group was deployed to Vietnam where they built bridges and roads.
“I didn’t like it,” Ferrington said of his time in the foreign country. “Vietnam was bad, but we made it through.”
He was also stationed in Germany which he called beautiful but admitted he missed the United States.
“I think every young man should go in the Army,” he said. “It grows you up because it grew me up a lot.”
Gerald Holloway, 59, and a Plantation Oaks in Wisner resident, had a wide smile after his flight.
“That was real fun,” Holloway said of his flight. “That was the first time I flew without having to jump out of it.”
Holloway was in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division from 1980 to 1990. He was stationed in Berlin, Fort Bragg and San Antonio.
While in training, he parachuted 20 times to get certified but could not remember how many times he jumped after that.
“We go down so many times. Sometimes our jumps didn’t even get counted,” Holloway said.
When asked the age-old question, why would you jump out of a perfectly good airplane, Holloway explained it the only way he knew how.
“A lot of people say only two things fall out of the sky: bird crap or fools,” he said, laughing. “I don’t know which one I was, but I loved it. It was fun (being a paratrooper.) When you first get out the door you are laying down looking up at the airplane. Then all of the sudden you shoot straight up.”
On Thursday, Dream Flight brought back many memories.
“I remember when we were up there and the door would be open. We were getting ready to jump,” Holloway said. “The door would be open. You would put your arms on the door and one foot out. You were ready to go. It was just about the same on that plane.”
Larry Huddleston, 82, resident of Forest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation in Jonesboro and Air Force veteran, was getting ready for his ride when he acknowledged this was his “first time up.”
“I ain’t nervous a bit,” he said. “I rode in a helicopter more than once.”
Originally from Missouri, he served as Airman First Class from 1963 to 1967 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport. When the Air Force found out he had been a heavy equipment operator, they assigned him over “the dump.”
“I run a bulldozer, road grader, and they had a drag line out there,” he remembered. “I kept the roads up, and I dug the holes with a drag line. I pushed the garbage in and covered it up with the bull dozer.
When he was thanked for his service, Huddlestom, like most veterans interviewed, was humble in his response.
“I didn’t do anything but cover up garbage. I didn’t fight nobody.”
Other veterans who attended were:
Alvin Jones, 65, a resident of Plantation Manor, was in the Marines. He served in the military from 1975 to 1978.
Jones stated that he was willing to go to Vietnam, but the war was ending by the time he enlisted.
David Sigust, 74, a Plantation Manor resident, served in the Army but does not remember what years or rank.
Earl Marshall, 91, a resident of Plantation Manor, served in the Navy and was stationed in Hawaii for 33 months.
Marshall stated he never deployed to another country and worked as an aviation carpenter's mate on board a ship. He loves America and was happy to serve.
John Gallup, 90, a Plantation Manor resident, served in the Army and was deployed to Germany for one year. Served from 1952 to 1954.
John Tucker, 90, also a Plantation Manor resident, served in the Navy. His rank was Petty Officer Third Class. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean war from 1950 to 1954. He said if he got called again he would go back and serve in a heartbeat.
Ray Bryan, 91, served in the Air Force with a military rank of Airman First Class (E-3). He was stationed in Rapid City South Dakota from 1950 to 1953.
Bryan stated that he wanted to protect his county from tyranny and oppression and is proud to an American.
James Daniel Platt, a resident of Landmark Nursing Home in West Monroe, enlisted in the United States Army in June of 1970 when he was 21 years old during the Vietnam War. He was in the Corps of Engineers working as a combat engineer stationed in Schlossberg, Germany.
Platt’s job was to work quickly and skillfully to help soldiers navigate while on combat missions by constructing bridges, clearing barriers with explosives, and detecting and avoiding mines and other environmental hazards. He was honorably discharged in December of 1972 at the rank of Specialist E-4.
Platt left the Army to help take care of family but states that he enjoyed his time in the service and is very proud to have served his country.
John H. Jordan, resident of Landmark Nursing Home in West Monroe, served in the Army as a Private First Class as a 17-year-old on March 21, 1951. He served, state side from 1951 to 1954.
He faithfully served while stationed for three years at the headquarter 28th AAA Gun Battalion at Fort Lewis in Seattle, Wash.
There he fulfilled all duties assigned to him, primarily as a mechanic in radar and communications for the 11th Antiaircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons division. Jordan was eventually awarded the rank of Sergeant in the Regular Army.
As the Korean Conflict ended, Jordan was awarded an honorable discharge for his services on March 20, 1954.
About the plane
The veterans flew in “The Spirit of Wisconsin,” a 1943 9-cylinder Stearman used to train military aviators during World War II. The plane has been flying veterans since June 19, 2019 when it took it’s inaugural Dream Flight with WWII veteran Eddie Lamken.
Molly Flanagan Littlefield - Dream Flight pilot
Molly Littlefield’s father, Tom, a WWII instructor pilot, taught her to fly in his Army Air Corp surplus Stearman.
Littlefield could have soloed at 16, she said, “but I got sidetracked by boys and cheerleading. Daddy was right when he said, ‘boys are dumb!’ So I soloed in Daddy and Mama’s Stearman at 19 and flew as much as I could.
I was in the right place at the right time, and God opened the door to United Airlines for me. I was 24 when I got hired as a pilot. I worked hard in training, as I was not nearly as qualified as my military and commuter classmates. I bought a Cessna 140 in 1979, right before I was furloughed for 4 years. In 1987 I bought my own Stearman.”
She and her husband, Keith, also own a Super Cub, Cessna 150 and Cessna 185. They live at Crest Airpark, a residential airpark near Seattle Wash.
When asked how she became involved in Dream Flights, Littlefield responded, “I have a special place in my heart for veterans, as my father and Keith’s father were pilots in WW2. I have given many veterans flights and look forward to seeing the magic of flight on the faces of our veterans.”
