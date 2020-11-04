Alvie Vick will remain Gilbert Chief of Police and Matthew Hollis will keep his Constable - Justice of the Peace seat for District 2.
The two won their respective seats in the Nov. 3 election.
Vick won with 57 percent (128) of vote over two other opponents, “Bill” Ezell and Justin Barfield. Ezell received 24 percent (53) while Barfield captured 19 percent (42) of the votes.
Vick was sworn in June 8 as Gilbert’s new Chief of Police after former Chief Welsey Ezell passed away May 22. Ezell served as Gilbert Chief since 2015.
Vick has been learning the job while being mentored by Jimmy Evans, a longtime local law enforcement agent.
Hollis garnered 86 percent (818) of the votes to beat opponent Debra Williamson who collected 14 percent (129) votes.
Millage Renewals
Two out of three millage renewals did not pass in Tuesday elections, according to unofficial Secretary of State results.
Voters rejected a five-year 4.07 Police Jury millage renewal 4,449 votes (51 percent) to 4,243 votes (49 percent).
The millage renewal was for operation and maintenance of the Franklin Parish Courthouse. It is estimated the millage will bring in $436,000 through the five years.
Voters narrowly approved a 11.17 Police Jury millage renewal by 4,434 votes or 51 percent.
This renewal was for the construction, maintenance and operation of Franklin Parish’s drainage system beginning in 2023. This millage renewal is expected to bring in $1,196,589 in five years.
Voters shot down a 8.12 Police Jury millage renewal by 52 percent (4,496) of the votes.
The third millage renewal was for maintaining, operating and purchasing parish equipment. It is a five-year millage is estimated to bring in $869,857.
