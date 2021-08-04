One hundred and thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Franklin Parish since July, 26, according to a August 3 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) graph.
According to the same graph, no new local COVID-related deaths were reported by the LDH. Since the beginning of the COVID outbreak, 108 people in Franklin Parish have succumbed to the virus with 3,158 cases reported.
Franklin Parish remains in the highest risk category for people contracting COVID-19 virus, according to LDH.
Community risk categorization is based on a community classification system developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Determination of each parish’s risk of COVID-19 spread is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population and the percentage of molecular tests that are positive over one-week reporting period.
According to LDH risk assessment, Franklin Parish has “widespread, uncontrolled transmission with many undetected cases.”
Regionally, Richland Parish was classified in highest-risk category with cases totaling 2,854 and 58 deaths.
Caldwell Parish cases numbered 1,259 with 29 deaths. Caldwell also entered into the highest-risk category.
Southern neighbor, Catahoula Parish, was at high risk with 1,324 virus cases and 39 deaths.
Tensas Parish continued to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases with 386 and eight deaths. LDH classified Tensas as moderate risk.
LDH put Madison Parish in the high-risk category with virus numbers totaling 1,714 and 43 deaths.
Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate Monday afternoon amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As of August 3, Louisiana had 1,984 patients in hospitals with 213 on ventilators.
Edwards said the mandate is temporary and cited concerns over public safety and the state’s ability to care for infected patients as the basis for his new executive order.
“It has never been more clear that we are in an unchecked COVID surge that, in addition to threatening the health and well-being of many Louisianans, also threatens the capacity of our hospitals and medical facilities to deliver care to their patients,” Edwards said.
All Louisiana residents and visitors to the state age five and older must wear masks when indoors until September 1, though Edwards said the mandate may be extended beyond that date.
The mask mandate also applies to K-12 schools and universities for the upcoming school year, beginning this month. All students, including kindergarteners, faculty and visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
According to recent data, Louisiana has the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita of any state in the country, a fact often blamed on the state’s low vaccination rate. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday, however, that fully vaccinated individuals can transmit the disease.
The CDC published findings from a Massachusetts-based study showing 74 percent of new cases were so-called "breakthrough" cases, or those occurring in fully vaccinated people. The study was noted in the text of Edwards' order.
According to LDH, 90 percent of COVID-19 cases and 85 percent of deaths from July 15 to July 21 were from those not fully vaccinated.
