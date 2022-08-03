DSC_6318.jpg

NUMEROUS DIGNITARIES attended Volt Broadband’s groundbreaking ceremony July 25. Helping break the ground were (pictured left to right): Glen Howie, Jr., former senior policy analyst of the Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity, Monique Boulet, chairman of the BEL Commission, Governor John Bel Edwards, Jeff Churchwell, VOLT operations manager, Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of the Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity and Thomas Tyler, Jr., deputy director of the Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity, (Photo courtesy of Volt Broadband)

Broadband is coming to the rural parts of northeast Louisiana.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.