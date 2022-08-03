Broadband is coming to the rural parts of northeast Louisiana.
A groundbreaking ceremony to kickoff Volt Broadband’s “fiber to the home initiative (FTTH)” was held July 25 in Bastrop.
Volt Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Winnsboro-based Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative (NELPCO), plans to build out a fiber optic internet network for their customers residing and working in NELPCO’s seven-parish territory. Its territory includes Franklin, Tensas and Madison parishes.
“There is not a part of our state that needs this connection more than northeast Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was among the numerous dignitaries attending the ceremony. “I am so excited that the private sector is stepping up and taking advantage of these federal dollars and putting forth the effort to expand broadband in this region.”
The fiber to home project is subsidized with federal Rural Digital Opportunity Funds (RDOF) with NELPCO.
RDOF uses $20.4 billion to bring high speed fixed broadband service to rural homes and small businesses that lack fast internet ability. RDOF divvies out funds by using two phases of reverse auctions. The funds were provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, which prioritized spending on internet infrastructure for local governments.
A reverse auction is a type of auction in which the traditional roles of buyer and seller are reversed.Thus, there is one buyer and many potential sellers. In a reverse auction, the sellers compete to obtain business from the buyer and prices will typically decrease as the sellers underbid each other.
The Phase I auction, which began on October 29, 2020, and ended on November 25, 2020, awarded support to bring broadband to over five million homes and businesses in census blocks that were entirely unserved by voice and broadband with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps. Phase II will cover locations in census blocks that are partially served, as well as locations not funded in Phase I.
There is a three-year window when companies have to complete 40 percent of the construction of internet services.
“Gov. Edwards played an important role in all of this,” said Volt Broadband General Manager Jeff Churchwell. “He made sure state law did not prohibit electric co-ops from helping provide broadband, and actually had to veto a bill that would have prohibited this type of project. It wouldn’t be here today if he hadn’t done that.”
Meanwhile, it was also announced on July 25 that Volt Broadband was awarded a $2.262 million Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program grant. NELPCO is the first Louisiana electric cooperative to facilitate broadband for its members.
Legislators established the GUMBO grant program that would be administered by ConnectLa, Edwards’ Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity.
GUMBO’s purpose was to use more than $180 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide broadband and internet access to 400,000 Louisiana households.
With GUMBO, internet providers will apply for funding, while municipal and parish governments offer support through matching funds or infrastructure.
Volt Broadband was established in 2021 and will use cooperative infrastructure across seven northeast Louisiana parishes.
“Since we started this office 16 months ago, we have been building a coalition of partners from both the public and private sectors, traveled thousands of miles throughout the state and met with residents who are passionate about eliminating the digital divide in this state and in the country,”said Venneth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity. “We want to thank these partners for their time and energy in helping us close the gap, but the real work has just begun.”
Also in attendance at the groundbreaking were Edward’s Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, representatives from the offices of Sen. Bill Cassidy, Congresswoman Julia Letlow, and Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell.
Additionally, Louisiana senators Glen Womack and Katrina Jackson, and state representatives Francis Thompson, Mike Echols, Adrian Fisher and Daryl Deshotel were in attendance.
In addition, Volt Broadband Board Members Weldon Fitch, Ronald Pippin, Alton Welch, Carles Hixon and Paula Plunkett attended the meeting.
