Twenty-six dogs were taken by Delta Humane Society of Louisiana (DHS) after Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office raided an alleged dogfighting ring on March 27.
The dogs are currently undergoing a lengthy process of court proceedings, veterinarian visits, foster care, possible adoptions and a long ride to their new home.
Kasey Lattimer, DHS’ co-founder and director, heads the process up. Lattimer is keeping majority of the dogs at her 50-acre farm that doubles as DHS’ home base.
While waiting on the court system, Lattimer is performing basic care. She is taking groups of dogs to Talley Veterinary Clinic, and staff there examine the animals for any injuries.
Dogs from the alleged ring are kept in quarantine for two weeks to ensure no outbreaks of diseases like parvo and to administer basic vaccinations.
“If they were strays, they would have had all of their shots, and we would have scheduled their spayed and neutered procedures,” Lattimer said.
Due to such a large influx of dogs on a Sunday afternoon, the DHS crew had to become creative on temporarily housing the animals. A thoroughbred horse trailer was used, a past relic from Lattimer’s previous occupation of raising and training thoroughbreds.
“The trailer is equipped with fans and heaters,” she said. “We just lined the crates up in the trailer.”
DHS is a foster-based rescue, meaning every dog is kept in someone’s home. Lattimer has a network of foster homes from Epps to Fort Necessity to Ruston.
“We want them to be members of the family,” she said. “We don’t do local adoptions because we will send them north.”
Lattimer said she did have some help from other fosters who “stepped up” and took an extra dog until the situation could get sorted out.
Dogs are not normally named before the court system releases custody. If the court system denies DHS custody, Lattimer says she would be heart broken. But, one dog has “pulled at her heart strings.” She named him Timmy because he was extremely shy and hesitant of human interaction.
“He was the most timid,” Lattimer said.
Timmy had no marks or scars except for a few minor ones which could have been caused by his first fight from the previous night.
“He would not come out of his crate,” she said. “He defecated in his crate and would not make eye contact.”
According to Lattimer, she spent an hour petting and loving him to calm him down when he arrived.
“Today, (March 30) he made eye contact with me, and that’s a big deal,” she said. “He’s real thin, so we gave him a Kong toy.”
A Kong toy is a nontoxic, dishwasher-safe rubber toy with a hollow center. When stuffed with food, it provides dogs with a healthy outlet for their natural desire to chew and lick.
“If they are in a crate this gives them something to do beside just lay there,” Lattimer said.
In 2010, Lattimer went to court and fought for dogs’ rights involved in a Richland Parish dogfighting ring. She argued for the dogs not to be euthanized.
“Louisiana historically euthanizes their dogs that have been in fighting rings because they are dangerous, and they’re expensive to keep and the liability that comes with dogs,” she explained.
To fight her court battle, she sought advice from BadRap, a California-based dog rescue.
Dogs from the 2010 bust were not euthanized and all were adopted.
Nan Talley, owner and vet of Talley Veterinary Clinic, adopted a dog from the 2010 group. Her name was Daisy after the b-b gun.
“That was my dog,” Talley said.
According to Talley, Daisy was sweet to everyone at the clinic but did get nervous around men.
“She loved their crew because she had been staying with them,” Lattimer said. “She spent her life at Dr. Tally’s clinic and everyday she got to go on the noontime Sonic run with one of the girls and go home on the weekends. She made it (the group) 100 percent adopted.”
Daisy lived a long life and died of natural causes last year.
At press time, Lattimer waits for the court’s decision on custody. If the court grants her custody of the dogs, she will start finding new homes with new families who will treat the dogs as family and not vicious objects of someone’s amusement.
