Members of the Winnsboro Garden Gate Study Club, Town of Winnsboro officials and dozens of volunteers are gearing up for the 2020 Cleanest City Contest.
The annual contest is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation. Municipalities throughout the state participate in the competition while cleaning their areas of trash and litter.
Locally, competition judges will be touring Winnsboro the week of March 23, said Naomi Cordill, Winnsboro’s contest co-chair. Heather Carroll is also contest co-chair.
The yearly trash bash event is scheduled for March 14. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to March 21.
“Everybody needs to help,” Cordill said. “Judges will be looking for trash, cigarette butts and litter.”
Winnsboro town council members, local clubs and organizations organize volunteers for areas throughout the town. Assignments and leaders for the trash bash are:
Adam, Cornell, Locust and Landis streets will be headed by Councilman Keith Berry.
Volunteers for West and Prairie streets will be organized by Councilman Jerry Johnson.
Councilmen Tyrone Coleman and Rex McCarthy will lead the area around the north welcome sign to Franklin State Bank branch (both sides of the highway).
The parking lot across from Loop Road and the lot across from Winnsboro Elementary will be headed by Councilman Eddie Dunn.
Winnsboro Rotary Club is responsible for cleaning the area of Sicily Bank to Winnsboro Post Office.
Southern Home Garden Club and Lions Club are cleaning the area from Franklin State Bank to Sicily Island Bank.
Southern Home Garden Club members are also cleaning around the southern welcome sign.
Winnsboro City Hall staff will be picking up the park behind City Hall.
The area around Winnsboro Fire Station and the car lot across the street will be cleaned by Winnsboro Fire Department members.
Winnsboro Elementary School area will be cleaned by elementary school volunteers.
Franklin Parish High School area and McDuff Street will be cleaned by high school volunteers.
Patriot Park to the far side of the tennis courts will be picked up by FPHS tennis team members.
Trustees will clean Four Corners, Franklin State Bank to Sicily Island Bank and Sicily Island Bank to Winnsboro Post Office.
Redemption House members will clean Winnsboro Post Office to Pine Street and both sides of the highway the day of judging.
Additionally, Redemption House members will clean Pine Street to Baldwin Park, Winnsboro’s walking path and the parking lot across from Loop Road the day of the judging.
Winnsboro’s Cleanest City contest theme this year is “Our Natural Habitat; Nurturing Nature”
Last year, Winnsboro was the statewide winner of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City Contest in category F.
Winnsboro beat four other towns including Rayne which claimed the title in the previous five years. Also in Winnsboro’s category were Plaquemine, St. Martinsville and Winnfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.