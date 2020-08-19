Voters passed a Franklin Parish School Board 10-year 1/2 cent sales tax renewal in Saturday’s election.
Seventy-nine percent of voters passed the tax with 1,075 in favor of the tax renewal, according to unofficial Louisiana Secretary of State numbers. Voters casting a nay vote totaled 286.
A minuscule 9.9 percent of the 13,762 Franklin Parish voters made it to the polls, according to Louisiana Secretary of State numbers.
A total of 650 voters cast their decision early. Out of the 650, 510 voted for the tax renewal.
Money from the sales tax goes to maintenance and instruction in area public schools. School Board officials described the tax as vital to the local education system.
Next election is scheduled for the Nov. 3 presidential general and open congressional primary.
Locally, voters will decide on Justice of the Peace District 1, Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 and Gilbert Chief of Police.
Republicans Daniel Fuller, of Delhi, and Errol “Pat” Guyton, of Crowville, will be vying for Justice of the Peace District 1 position.
Republican Matthew Hollis, of Winnsboro, and Debra Williamson, of Baskin, qualified for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 seat.
Three men are running for the Gilbert Chief of Police position.
Acting Chief of Police Alvie Vick, a Republican, Justin Barfield, an Independent, and “Bill” Ezell have qualified for the position which was left vacant after the death of former Chief of Police Wesley Ezell.
Statewide, voters will be deciding U.S. Senator, 5th Congressional District U.S. Representatives, 4th Supreme Court District Associate Justice, District 5 PSC, 5th Judicial District Court, Div. A, B and C and 5th Judicial District Attorney. Candidates are:
U.S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna
“Bill” Cassidy, Baton Rouge
Reno Jean Daret III, Metairie
Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Harvey
“Xan” John, Lafayette
David Drew Knight, New Orleans
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Ponchatoula
Jamar Montgomery, Shreveport
Dustin Murphy, Eros
Adrian Perkins, Shreveport
Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge
Melinda Mary Price, Luling
Aaron C. Sigler, Hammond
Peter Wenstrup, New Orleans
5th Congressional District U.S. Representative
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Alexandria
Allen Guillory Sr., Opelousas
Lance Harris, Alexandria
“Matt” Hasty, Pineville
Jesse P. Lagarde, Amite
Martin Lemelle Jr., Ruston
Luke J. Letlow, Start
“Scotty” Robinson, West Monroe
Phillip Snowden, Monroe
4th Supreme Court District - Associate Justice Supreme Court
Shannon Gremillion, Alexandria
Jay McCallum, Farmerville
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell, Bossier City
Shane Smiley, Monroe
Scotty Waggoner, West Monroe
