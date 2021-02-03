Students in Baskin and Winnsboro Elementary have a chance to attend other schools in Franklin Parish if they so desire.
The two schools have made low marks on school performance scores (SPS) for multiple years. Baskin School made a “D” three years in a row, and Winnsboro Elementary made an “F” last year.
SPS are used in Louisiana schools as a “grade” on performance and were developed by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDE).
To clearly communicate the quality of school performance to families and the public, LDE adopted letter grades A-F. All schools with sufficient data receive school performance scores.
For elementary and middle schools, this score is based on students’ growth from the prior year. For high schools, this score also measures core academic credit accumulation, successful transition into the next school year, and how well schools are preparing students for college and a career.
Franklin Parish School Board is required by both federal law and Louisiana School Accountability Program to maintain a public school choice for any school that falls below SPS, according to Donnie Reagan, federal programs director for Franklin Parish public schools.
Five slots each are open at Crowville, Fort Necessity and Gilbert for students who wish to transfer.
“We haven’t had any students from Baskin and Winnsboro Elementary so far who want to transfer,” Reagan said.
Notifications were sent to parents of their school options. All students in low SPS schools are eligible to transfer; however, the School Board gives priority to students from the lowest performing school.
Transportation is provided to students who wish to transfer only if the school is within the parish. Enrollment under the Louisiana Public School Choice is only for one school year, or applicable portion thereof if a student enrolls after the start of the school year.
“Hopefully we will get the scores up, so we won’t be in this situation,” Reagan said.
Franklin public schools losing students
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish schools have lost 92 students, according to a Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) graph dated Oct. 1.
The MFP graph showed student count for six months of the school year. The loss equals to $654,028 worth of MFP funding, and if the trend continues this will be the fourth consecutive year Franklin Parish schools have lost students.
“This is a pretty good hit we’re taking,” said Rebecca Boquet, business manager.
According to the graph, Louisiana allocates $7,109 for each student in Franklin Parish.
Under MFP, Louisiana Department of Education annually adopts a formula heavily based on student enrollment to allocate funding for education to school districts. Funding through this program is provided to school districts as a block grant.
According to the School Board’s 2020 audit report, MFP revenue increased approximately $560,939 or 2.8 percent due to increase in per-student funding approved by the Louisiana Legislature. MFP funds, the School Board’s primary operating revenue source, totaled $20.6 million last year.
Franklin Parish was not the hardest hit by student loss.
Calcasieu Parish lost nearly 3,000 students totaling approximately $12.96 million loss.
To the north, Richland Parish lost 52 students amounting to a nearly $300,000 loss. Caldwell Parish lost 74 students for a $583,416 loss while Catahoula Parish lost 37 students totaling $281,163. Tensas Parish lost 53 students for a $339,253 loss.
“Hopefully, we will get some stimulus money to make up for the shortfall with the MFP fund,” said John Gullatt, school superintendent.
