Local individuals are working to expand Winnsboro’s walking trail with grants and in-kind work.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members recommended supporting the project and possibly donating in-kind labor in a public works meeting Monday.
The expansion would come in three phases, according to Hunter White, member of the Winnsboro Main Street Economic Committee heading up the project.
In the first phase, the trail would tie into downtown Winnsboro and travel to the gazebo, White said.
Second phase would go to Winnsboro’s corporate limits and third phase would end the trail at Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC).
“I have discussed (the trail) with people at the state level, and they view it as a very important project because of the economic factors, government facility access and education,” White said. “For the community having access to that would be a huge asset to our community.”
Numerous people walk and bike to LDCC which is located approximately one mile outside of Winnsboro.
The trail would also give access to governmental buildings, the library and businesses located close by, White said.
“From a business standpoint, it is really a project that is going to add economic benefits not only to Winnsboro but Franklin Parish,” White said. “We’re bringing in tax dollars and business and drawing people to our town.”
Currently, the committee is working on funding for phase one.
A phase one hurdle is gauging how to cross Turkey Creek which flows parallel to the current walking trail, White said.
White requested help calculating a quote on a possible pedestrian bridge across the creek. Public works committee members were supportive of the measure and asked Ken McManus, engineer with McManus Consulting, for help.
“We looked at that some time ago, and we are familiar with what he is trying to do,” McManus said. “We would be glad to provide him with a cost estimate on a bridge.”
Winnsboro Main Street Economic Committee members are looking at grant funding for the project.
White has also discussed the project with Town of Winnsboro and Louisiana Department of Transportation officials.
Meanwhile, public works committee members recommended fencing prices for Baker’s Cutoff boat ramp only if Brogal, LP, the landowner, takes responsibly for the maintenance.
The decision came after public works committee members discovered the Police Jury would be responsible for fence maintenance if they sign a potential lease the ramp is located on.
In the possible five-year lease agreement with landowner, Brogal, LP, the Police Jury would be required to build and maintain a fence around the ramp’s perimeter to “enforce closure.” Public works committee members were concerned with people tearing up the fence, and the Police Jury having to pick up repair bills.
“Once it is done (construction of the fence), we want to wash our hands,” said David Deblieux, Police Jury member.
If the Police Jury agrees to the lease, it would also be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the premises and agree to provide “sufficient gravel” at the landing, according to the contract.
“I’m fine with maintaining the road and keeping the roads up but other than that, not the fence,” said Ricky Campbell, Police Jury member. “If the parking area needs grading or gravel we can do that, but maintaining a fence, no.”
Additionally, the Police Jury would pay for a $2 million liability insurance policy.
Baker’s Cutoff Boat Ramp is the only access to an oxbow lake that was created when Corp of Engineers built a drainage structure from Bayou Macon.
Last month, Police Jury members tabled a decision to potentially close the ramp from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31. The delayed decision was so Police Jury members could obtain cost estimates on fencing. The decision has been tabled numerous times over the last year for different reasons.
Recently, a $415,000 Capital Outlay project to improve the lake was completed. The rehabilitation called for replacing culverts and slide gate and building a walkway from the levee to inlet.
