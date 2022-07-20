Winnsboro Town Council approved Mayor Alice Wallace’s leadership team in their regular July 18 monthly meeting.
The core group tasked with assisting Wallace to manage the town was much the same people under former Mayor John Dumas’ administration.
They are: Town Attorney Tab Singer, Town Clerk Julia Jackson, Superintendent Justin Martinez, Fire Chief Jessie Morris and Mayor Pro Tempore Town Council member Jerry Johnson.
Johnson’s term as mayor pro tempore will be for one year with another Town Council member stepping in after the year is finished.
Meanwhile, Wallace detailed her plans to improve the town’s cleanup efforts, park improvements and money-saving measures.
For cleanup efforts, town employees will be assigned a street they will have to regularly check. Employees will look for items such as trash, over grown grass and water leaks.
“Every city worker is being assigned a street,” Wallace said. “Even if you work for the sewer department, you are being assigned a street. This is an effort to clean up not just during the Cleanest City time but all times.”
For park improvements, Wallace, along with Sam Sheppard, Franklin Parish Economic Development coordinator, toured town parks Tuesday to get assessments on areas in need.
“My plan is that every park is going to look like Davis Park,” Wallace said.
Wallace also reviewed a “ways and benefits saving” spreadsheet with Town Council members.
“It is an itemized list of people hired and terminated, positions that have been changed,” Wallace said. “I am doing this in an effort to be transparent with you.”
In the spreadsheet, vehicle idling time has been reduced 105 hours with a goal of 50 hours. Each town vehicle is equipped with a global positioning system that records idling time.
Also, a program for community service workers from Winnsboro’s City Court has been implemented.
“We started our first community service workers on Friday,” Wallace said. “We have three or four right now.”
Additionally, overtime is being replaced by comp time or flex time with the exception of the police department due to the short staff, according to Wallace.
In another cost-saving measure, two dumpsters, costing Winnsboro $9,000 annually, have been returned. The dumpsters were located at the baseball and softball complexes.
“I’m hoping in a year’s time, we will see a big difference,” Wallace said. “We are still working on it.”
Meanwhile, Town Council members introduced a four-year lease with the Winnsboro Dixie Youth League for the baseball and softball fields. The lease was brought before the Town Council last month as a 15-year lease but was shortened to a four-year lease.
“In the time of a new mayor may come in, they may want to change it to suit their needs,” Wallace said.
In other action, Town Council members approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Franklin Parish School Board, Winnsboro Elementary and Franklin Parish High School and Town of Winnsboro.
“What we plan to do is be inclusive with the students,” Wallace said.
With the cooperative endeavor agreement, Winnsboro will become more active in the schools.
In September, Winnsboro will host a “mayor for a day” where a student will “shadow” Wallace, giving the student more experience in the professional world.
In the audience were Franklin Parish High School Principal Rebecca Bonner and School Board Vice President Jacqueline Johnson. The two agreed with Wallace, stating students from Winnsboro Elementary and Franklin Parish High School would benefit greatly from such a program.
“It is time for us to be the examples for our young people,” Bonner said. “They are competing in a global society for shrinking scholarship dollars and jobs. I want every little girl who grows up in Swampers or on 8th Street to have the opportunity to see that she can be a leader.”
“We’re happy to be partners with the City of Winnsboro,” Johnson said. “Even though we haven’t done other schools yet, I’m sure they will come because it is a great thing to be able to show unity and show we are all on one accord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.