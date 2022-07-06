Winnsboro’s elected officials began their terms in an inaugural ceremony filled with pageantry and ostentation at Princess Theatre July 1.
Highlighting the ceremony was Mayor Alice Wallace, who unseated former Mayor John Dumas by 12 votes in a May election. Wallace began her career in city government as an administrator under former Mayor Jackie Johnson, who was in attendance.
A former government administrator and community advocate, Wallace became the first black woman to hold Winnsboro’s mayoral seat and the second in Franklin Parish. Former Wisner Mayor Allyn Jean Luckett was first in the early 2000’s.
“I don’t know everything, but I am learning,” Wallace said in her inaugural speech. “I don’t always get it right, but I will try, and like my sign said: I’m going to be mayor for all people not just for the people that voted for me, but also for those who didn’t. I am still your mayor.”
During her inaugural speech, Wallace spoke about rumors of voter fraud in the mayoral election.
“I didn’t cheat,” Wallace said. “I didn’t write somebody’s name who actually wasn’t that person. I earned it. I went door to door.”
Wallace continued, laughing, “I got chased by dogs. I got chased by cats. But, I didn’t do it on my own.”
Wallace spoke of her leadership skills by pointing out Town Councilman Jerry Johnson, an outspoken member of the group.
“They said Jerry Johnson is going to be a problem,” Wallace said. “I sat and talked with (Jerry Johnson) and his wife, and we have become best of friends since then. He calls me, and I call him. I’m going to lead by love not fear or intimidation.”
District 34 Louisiana Senator Katrina Jackson served as guest speaker at the inaugural ceremony and explained who the newly elected officials represent.
“We don’t represent ourselves,” Jackson said. “We first represent God. We represent a nation that we have pledged to, a nation under God, and we represent the land of the free and home of the brave. It is a reminder that we represent a free people who have decided to give us an opportunity to represent them. That’s is what Winnsboro always reminds me of.”
Also sworn in was new Chief of Police Tyrone Coleman.
The former Town Council member beat Billy Joe Williams 887 to 859, and collected 52 percent of the votes. Coleman, during his campaign for chief of police, stumped on the need to remove illegal guns from Winnsboro’s streets.
Additionally, Rex McCarthy, Johnson, Golden Keith Berry, Eddie Dunn and Marteze Singleton were sworn in as Town Council members.
Singleton is entering his first term as Council member.
