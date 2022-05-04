Alice Wallace narrowly beat incumbent John Dumas to become Winnsboro’s next mayor, according to unofficial Secretary of State election results.
With all five precincts reporting Saturday night, Wallace won by 12 votes, garnering 886 votes to Dumas’ 874. Unofficial voter turnout for the mayoral election was 56.8 percent.
Repeated attempts by The Franklin Sun to contact Dumas went unanswered Monday and Tuesday.
Wallace became the first woman elected mayor in Winnsboro, a feat she called larger than herself.
“This is bigger than me,” Wallace said. “This is not about me being the first female to be mayor. This is about the little girls coming behind me. I’m hoping this is an open door whether she is black or white. I’m not making this an agenda.”
Wallace has been in the mayor’s office before as former Mayor Jackie Johnson’s executive secretary. Johnson’s term was marred over unpaid bills totaling more than $600,000. Calculated in the $600,000 was over $250,000 in back payroll taxes and penalties to the Internal Revenue Service and $54,000 to the State of Louisiana in back payroll taxes accumulated during the former administration.
Town officials also found discrepancies with Johnson’s administration not paying retirement contributions to Municipal Employee Retirement System of Louisiana and Firefighter Retirement System.
Wallace claimed she had “no knowledge” of unpaid bills, missing funds or misplaced town documentation.
All of the old debts have been paid.
For the first few months as mayor, Wallace said she will busy herself gaining people’s support who might have voted against her.
“We have the same desire to make Winnsboro a better place to live,” Wallace said. “I want to be a mayor for all people.”
Additionally, Wallace said she was not firing anybody with the town.
“I want to go on record to say I do not have plans for fire anybody,” Wallace said.
Meanwhile, in Winnsboro’s Chief of Police race, Tyrone Coleman beat Billy Joe Williams 887 to 859, according to unofficial Secretary of State election results. Coleman collected 52 percent of the vote.
Coleman during his campaign for chief of police stumped on the need to remove illegal guns from Winnsboro’s streets.
Before the election, Coleman was a Winnsboro Town Council member, and Williams is a Franklin Parish Sheriff deputy.
Unofficial voter turnout for the chief of police election was 56.3 percent.
Millage renewals passed
Only 16 percent of Franklin Parish voters cast their ballots in an election which saw two millage renewals proposed by Franklin Parish Police Jury pass.
The first renewal was a one-half of one percent sales and use tax used for the purpose of solid waste collection and disposal. An estimated $1.5 million will be raised through this five-year renewal.
Sixty-five percent of Franklin Parish voters agreed to pass the renewal (1,407) and 35 percent (765) voted against it.
The second renewal was a 4.27 millage that will be used for the purpose of purchasing, operating and maintaining road equipment and for salary adjustments for employees of the parish.
The five-year renewal is estimated to raise $475,300.
Sixty-three percent of Franklin Parish (1,358) voters were in favor of the renewal while 37 percent (811) voted no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.