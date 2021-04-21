James Wallingsford, 55 of Gilbert, was among five men found dead inside a capsized Seacor Power lift boat.
A Lafourche Parish coroner identified the body April 18 along with the body of Anthony Hartford, 53 of New Orleans. As of Monday, eight crew members remain missing and six were rescued eight miles south of Port Fourchon.
Those who knew Wallingsford posted on social media that he was a “gentle, quiet soul” who loves his family and would be missed through the community.
Wallingsford and Hartford were in the port side engine room of the mostly sunken vessel, which flipped onto its starboard side in high seas driven by a storm blowing hurricane-forced winds, accord to the Louisiana Coast Guard.
The men were discovered by New Jersey-based Donjon Marine Co. commercial divers who were contracted by Seacor Power’s owners.
Services for Wallingsford are scheduled for today (Wednesday) at Life Church in Winnsboro at 2 p.m. He leaves his wife, Shelia, one daughter, Dakota, and a host of other relatives. A complete obituary can be found on page six.
The vessel was delivering equipment to an oil platform near the Mississippi River’s mouth when it capsized. It left Port Fourchon, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday even though National Weather Service warned of tropical storm-force winds, 39 mph or greater, accompanied by “suddenly higher waves” in the Gulf of Mexico.
The tropical storm-force winds reached hurricane force due to a rare weather event known as a “wake low.”
Wake low is a small area of low pressure that sometimes develops behind a line of thunderstorms. Wake low forms about 30-50 miles behind the storms in a spot where the air is warming up. This creates a strong contrast between the wake low and an area of high pressure located along with the storms. Air will rush from high pressure to low pressure causing strong winds which get more intense where the pressure is lowest.
The Seacor Power vessel took on water and turned over about three hours into its journey, setting the stage for an increasingly dire search effort.
About five hours after it capsized, Coast Guard rescue members spotted five crew members on the Seacor Power's hull. Two were saved after they jumped off the hull. A third who fell in the water vanished from the scene.
Two others who received life jackets and radios dropped to them by a Coast Guard helicopter crew went back inside the vessel as inclement weather conditions complicated rescue efforts.
