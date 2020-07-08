A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive at her Ward III residence.
Michelle Kirksey Houston, 50, was found at her La. Hwy 578 residence after Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called at approximately 6 p.m., June 30.
Louisiana State Police Investigations Division and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab were called in to assist in the investigation.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Kevin Cobb. “This is an active, ongoing homicide investigation. As always we ask anyone with information to contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 435-4505.”
