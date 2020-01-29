Town crews worked into the early morning hours Friday in adverse conditions to restore service interrupted by a broken water main, said Winnsboro Mayor Sonny Dumas.
The break and subsequent repair work caused a disruption in water service in the Pine Street area where the break occurred Thursday and extending to the Loop Road area affecting Franklin Medical Center, Plantation Manor Nursing Home and residences.
Water service was restored around 4:30 or 5 a.m. Friday, Dumas said.
What was initially thought to be a quick fix turned into a major undertaking, Dumas said. Part of a tree’s root system on Pine Street had pushed a six-inch pipe up causing a break and another part of the root system was wrapped around the pipe.
“They had to cut out the roots and also cut the pipe,” Dumas said, who was with workers for a time observing the operation.
Water valves coming into the main needed to be shut off, but some could not be shut off because of aging pipes, he said.
“Water filled the hole,” Dumas said about the work site. Pumps were put into place, but they too failed and the Fire Department was called on to provide trucks to pump and empty the water to keep it out of the work site.
“In the meantime, they were down in the hole, wet and cold,” Dumas said. “It was a major catastrophe.”
Franklin Medical Center has auxiliary wells to use in the event of similar emergencies, said hospital administrator Blake Kramer. Thursday night when the water pressure went down, FMC had an issue with a pump, but Winnsboro officials made repairs in time to prevent having to get emergency repairs for FMC’s pump.
FMC was only affected for 30 to 45 minutes and had no major problems because of the issue with the town’s water system, Kramer said.
He also noted that he saw Dumas at the site around 6 a.m. Friday morning along with town crews.
“He deserves to be commended,” Kramer said.
Dumas gave credit to town employees for their diligence in getting the task done.
City Superintendent Phillip Hutto and a crew of four from the town’s water and sewer department, along with two from the fire department worked from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning to make repairs and restore service to the affected areas, Dumas said.
“They worked tirelessly,” he said and was proud of their professionalism.
Dumas also expressed appreciation to citizens showing concern but allowing workers to repair the line.
“They called out of concern, but did not call harassing the workers,” he said. “The public was very kind.”
