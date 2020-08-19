Louisiana Watershed Initiative Region 3 will host a planning workshop on Aug. 27 at the Jack Hammons Community Center in Winnsboro.
The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and end by noon. Members of the Regional steering committee, representatives from Region 3 parishes, municipalities and the public are invited to attend.
Seating is limited. Those wanting to attend should RSVP with Region 3 Planner Lori Reneau at lori-reneau@ci.monroe.la.us.
In 2018, Governor John Bel Edwards issued an executive order that established the Council on Watershed Management. Their task is to develop and implement a statewide floodplain management program based on watersheds. The Council was charged with empowering local jurisdictions and communities to implement regional, long-term solutions that follow watershed boundaries to better reduce flood risk in Louisiana communities.
The Council divided the state into eight (8) regions to coordinate efforts among parishes and to distribute project funds. The Regional Capacity Building Grant Program is providing funds to support the regional efforts. The Ouachita Parish Police Jury is serving as the fiscal agent for Region 3.
Parishes within Region 3 are Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll. Karen Cupit serves as the Regional Watershed Coordinator. Lisa Richardson is the Regional Floodplain Manager. Cupit and Richardson are both employees of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. Regional Planner Giahanna Bridges is employed by the City of Monroe.
The region is currently compiling a Regional Project Inventory that will list all watershed-related projects and plans that are planned, underway, or recently completed within the region. This workshop, and others like it, will help in planning future projects that will impact the region.
For more information about LWI Region 3, please contact Karen Cupit
at kcupit@oppj.org. More information about the Louisiana Watershed Initiative can be found at https://www.watershed.la.gov
