The new Civitan Trail expansion will do more than lengthen the existing walkway. It will help further connect the Winnsboro community, according to Franklin Parish Economic Development (FPED) Parks and Recreation Chairman Hunter White.
The expansion to connect the community is one step closer by officially being awarded a Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant for $175,000, according to a letter from Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. The program is administered within the Lieutenant Governor’s office through the Office of State Parks and prefers potential trails to tie into government or education buildings.
“This is going to add to the attractiveness of Winnsboro,” said Mayor John Dumas. “It connects the whole area and gives people an opportunity to visit and at the same time to get exercise and get a view of the city from a firsthand standpoint as they walk and observe.”
According to White, the walking trail extension is more than an exercise path.
“This is not just for the recreation side of it because it is going to connect the downtown, library, city hall and mayor’s office,” White said. “This is a walking trail, but it also ties into so many things. It really connects our community. It connects to the already existing trail, and (the expansion) connects Davis Park to downtown.”
The trail’s new section will connect Citivan Park’s loop, cross Turkey Creek with a bridge and follow La. Hwy 15 to Patriot Square. The path will extend Civitan Trail 1.1 miles, according to White.
The new trail will also be asphalt similar to the existing walkway.
The expansion will not disturb any trees or American flags along the highway.
“It won’t affect any of that,” White said. “The trail will be behind the crape myrtles. The big part of the project for me personally and the committee was to add to what already existed. Beautification plays a big part of what Winnsboro has already had for a very long time. When somebody drives through our town people notice that, and it makes a difference. We want to add to it.”
The project should tentatively break ground mid- to late summer, White said.
The $450,000 construction price tag was funded through grants and private donations. The cost includes park benches, flowers and lighting.
According to White, being awarded the grant was not an overnight process.
“We’ve been working three or four years to get this grant to come through,” White said. “It has been a long time coming, and a lot of work has gone into it. It’s been a good working partnership with Mr. Sonny (Dumas) and his administration.”
