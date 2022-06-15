Bonner Hitt Williams was appointed as Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters in the Police Jury’s regular June 9 meeting.
Police Jury members unanimously chose Williams who had been filling the void since the retirement of longtime Registrar of Voters Geneva Cupp. Cupp retired from the position after 30 years of service.
Williams, a lifelong resident of Franklin Parish, has been working with the Registrar of Voters office for one year. Previously, she was employed with Franklin Parish Clerk of Court’s office.
“I want to continue to build the trust of Franklin Parish voters,” Williams said. “I feel that it is a honor to work in such an important capacity and strive to continue the integrity of our voting system.”
According to Williams, important responsibilities tied to the office are to administer and enforce rules set forth by the Louisiana Secretary of State and to ensure voters are registered in correct districts.
“We’re going to aim for complete accuracy in our voting districts to ensure fair elections,” Williams said.
In order to accomplish that goal, Williams will go through intensive training, starting with an Elections Academy Training next month in Baton Rouge.
Williams is married to Johnny Williams. Together, they have two daughters: Savannah and Nola Jane. The family are members of Jigger Apostolic Church.
Registrar of Voters’ office hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members voted to purchase another truckload of garbage carts to bolster its dwindling cart numbers.
On average, three to five new carts a week are requested due to previous ones being stolen, according to Steven Smith, parish road superintendent. Other carts were damaged due to being run over.
Truckload orders are cheaper, but the order will greatly hinder Police Jury’s garbage budget. A truck load of (580) carts costs approximately $34,000, according to the Police Jury’s last order. With only $30,000 in its garbage fund, Police Jury members have to amend the budget.
Parish-wide garbage collecting, which includes carts, is financed by a five-year, 1/2 cent sales tax.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members passed a resolution opposing of a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries proposed ban on supplemental deer feeding and carcass exporting out of Franklin Parish.
Tensas and Madison parish Police Juries have passed similar resolutions.
Resolutions came after Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) passed a notice of intent (NOI) in April that would ban the feeding and carcass exporting in Franklin, Tensas and Madison parishes.
According to LDWF officials, the ban was to hamper the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Louisiana’s deer population. Last year, an adult buck was harvested in east Tensas Parish affected by CWD, prompting the NOI.
During a LDWF May 28 informative meeting in Winnsboro, ban opponents said the group “overreached” and should perform additional research and sampling of the local deer herd before a ban is enacted.
In other action, Police Jury members approved children at play signs on Dearing Camp Road, reduction of speed signs on Deer Creek Road and six tons of cold mix asphalt for Wisner. Wisner pays for the asphalt and Police Jury hauls it.
