Ashlyn Williams is the newly hired town clerk for Wisner.
Town councilmen approved the hire at their regular meeting, Dec. 10.
Williams, 25 of Winnsboro, is currently enrolled in online accounting classes at the University of Louisiana Monroe and will work full-time in the position.
“I’ve been in finances since I started working,” Williams said. “I love meeting new people and making people feel comfortable around me.”
Along with her bookkeeping, Williams said she wants to continue the work on improving the town and explore various grant opportunities.
“There is a learning curve, but I’ve hit the ground running,” Williams said. “I want to work at finding ways to get new grant money and town improvement projects.”
Dec. 14 was Williams first day on the job. She is replacing current clerk, Courtney Tannehill, whose last day is Dec. 23.
Williams is the daughter of Patrick and LaTonya Jackson of Winnsboro and granddaughter of the late Riley Williams and Roshelle Williams also of Winnsboro. She has a two-year-old son, Kannon Williams.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity presented to me as town clerk,” Tannehill said. “I’ll miss the relationships I’ve made here in Wisner. I think Ashlyn is going to do a great job in my absence.”
Meanwhile, improvements continue on Front Street building faces.
Latest improvements were to the Calhoun building. The building received a fresh coat of paint and awnings thanks to Wisner Revitalization Group.
The building is the third to receive a fresh coat of paint. The first was the Town Hall and police department and the second was a building on the corner of Front and Fort Scott streets.
The buildings renovation was funded by the revitalization group and painted by volunteers.
Additionally, Town Council members agreed to insulate the fire departments bay so water in the fire trucks would not freeze.
