Debra Williamson, of Baskin, qualified properly for Constable Justice of Peace District 2, according to Louisiana Secretary of State qualifying handbook revised Sept. 10, 2019.
Her opponent and incumbent Matthew Hollis balked at her qualifying last week after Williamson changed party affiliations. She initially qualified Democrat July 23 but the next day registered as no party, according to Franklin Parish Clerk of Court documents.
According to Secretary of State guidelines, “If a candidate wishes to change his party affiliation after he’s already qualified, he must go to the registrar of voters office and have it changed; then he must qualify again with the new party affiliation, including paying another qualifying fee. No candidate withdrawal is necessary.”
Williamson followed qualifying protocol, according to the handbook.
“I changed (party affiliation) because I wanted the freedom to vote for the party I believed in,” Williamson said. “I called the Secretary of State and made sure I was doing everything right.”
Voters will go to the polls Nov. 3 to elect a District 2 Constable along with Justice of the Peace District 1, Gilbert Chief of Police, U.S. Senator, 5th Congressional District U.S. Representative, Associate Justice Fourth Supreme Court and District 5 Louisiana Public Service Commissioner.
