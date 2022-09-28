Winnsboro’s administration continues to closely watch budgetary income and expenses due to the nation’s rising inflation.
Cal Pierce, budget manager, told Town Council members in a Sept. 19 meeting he felt “pretty good” about Winnsboro’s budget but remained “worried.”
The concerned feelings come mainly from the nation’s inflation. The United States annual inflation rate is 8.3 percent for the 12 months ending August 2022 after rising 8.5 percent previously, according to U.S. Labor Department data published Sept. 13.
In his budgetary explanation to Town Council members, Pierce said Winnsboro has completed 76 days or 21 percent of its fiscal year.
“In theory we can expect roughly 21 percent of our revenues to be received at this point and 21 percent of our expenses to be realized at this point,” Pierce said. “We will see that time is an essential element of the budget. Lot of people think that budget is about money. It is not. It is about time and money. We measure financial performance in time.”
In other words, time gives indication of financial requirements.
General fund expenses were 19 percent of general fund which was below the 21 percent threshold, according to Pierce. General fund income was approximately $336,000 while expenses were some $289,000, giving the general fund a surplus of $47,000.
“That (the 19 percent expenses) is a good thing,” Pierce said. “You want expenses below 21 percent. This is a plus, but we want to keep our eyes on large items such as group insurance and general insurance for property.”
Income from sales tax was at 25 percent but expenses outweighed income.
“Expense was greater than revenue because the amount of current transfers, but in October and November all property taxes, occupation licenses will go out,” Town Clerk Julia Jackson said. “We will receive those revenues in December. The late fees and interest will be added in January. Our main source of revenues will start coming in, and the amount of transfers will go down because that revenue will start coming in.”
Industrial fund revenues were at 13 percent, short of the 21 percent threshold.
Pierce suggested to carefully watch sewer and water revenue “because of their dominance in the utility fund.”
Receipts for water and sewer also were impacted by inflation, Pierce said.
“People’s ability to pay are impacted by the higher cost they’re paying elsewhere because our fees have not changed,” Pierce said.
Meanwhile, Town Council members passed a resolution, enabling Winnsboro to receive a grant, if funded, for $50,000 through the Waste Tire Management Fund.
If funded, the amount would be utilized by Franklin Rubber Resources, LLC for the modification to existing equipment to increase its production.
Additionally, Town Council members passed an ordinance which renewed a lease with the Winnsboro Dixie Youth boys and girls leagues for the baseball and softball fields. The lease was brought before the Town Council last month as a 15-year lease but was shortened to a four-year lease.
