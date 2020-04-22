The Winnsboro Municipal Airport will receive $30,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Money will be used to take care of normal operations during down time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Terry Shirley, Winnsboro Municipal Airport manager.
"The air travel industry has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing policy of social distancing with flights down some 96 percent according to the TSA,” Congressman Ralph Abraham said. “Without financial support to help cover the shortfall, many airports would be forced to cease operations completely which would greatly increase the time required to begin serving the public once again.
Money will be used to continue airport upkeep for a hopeful quick recovery.
“These grants will help to maintain the health of this industry so that service can be quickly restarted once the crisis has subsided and we can get back to business as usual,” Abraham said.
Other area airports receiving funding from the CARES Act are: Bastrop ($30,000), Jena ($20,000), Jonesville ($20,000), Lake Providence ($1,000), Monroe ($2,00,813), Rayville $30,000), Tallulah ($30,000), Vidalia ($30,000) and Winnsfield ($1,000).
The Monroe Regional airport will receive an additional $2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement program, Senator Bill Cassidy said.
Statewide, Louisiana’s major passenger airports will receive a combined $83.8 million through the program.
Money will be used to address operational costs and other business expenses to cover losses due to the decline in revenues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The coronavirus lockdown has taken a serious toll on Louisiana’s airports because fewer people are traveling,” Cassidy said. “Congress provided trillions in relief to families and businesses. This funding will help our airports through these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.