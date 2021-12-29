Winnsboro Municipal Airport is set to receive $159,000 from an Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) grant, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Cassidy announced the funding for statewide airports Dec. 15. The local airport was one of 51 airports to receive approximately $35.6 million in funding.
“This was the largest amount allotted to rural airports,” said Terry Shirley, airport manager.
This amount is in addition to Louisiana’s annual funding under the Airport Improvement Program because of the IIJA, according to Cassidy.
This additional funding only accounts for fiscal year 2022. Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for airport infrastructure from Cassidy’s infrastructure bill each year for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide which projects they ultimately fund with this additional money.
Other regional airports receiving IIJA money were Monroe Regional Airport $1.45 million, Ruston Regional Airport $295,000, John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport in Rayville $159,000, Vicksburg Tallulah Regional Airport $159,000, Jena Airport $110,000 and Jonesville Airport $110,000.
“This is just the beginning of the billions in resources coming to Louisiana and would not have happened without passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Cassidy said. “Improving our airports is essential for our state to catch up, attract investment, and create opportunity.”
U.S. Senate passed IIJA by a vote of 69-30 in August.
IIJA is designed to help Louisiana become more resilient to disasters after Hurricane Ida with funding for critical evacuation routes included with nearly $6 billion over the next five years for state roads and bridges, according to Cassidy.
Legislation included $26 billion specifically to strengthen the national electrical grid to prevent widespread power outages like those that occurred during Hurricane Ida. This included $5 billion directed at enhancing the resilience of electric grids from extreme weather and natural disasters, $12.5 billion to increase power transmission to maintain reliable access to energy and $9 billion to develop and deploy new technology to strengthen grid reliability and resiliency.
Of the $17 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers in this bill, $2.55 billion is specifically for Coastal Storm Risk Management and Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction projects targeting states such as Louisiana that have been impacted by federally declared disasters over the last six years, according to Cassidy. There is another $5.5 billion in disaster mitigation, coastal restoration and flood mitigation assistance.
